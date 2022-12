Tyreek Hill is a generational player, and Waddle could have potentially become the best receiver in franchise history if we didn’t acquire Hill.



They’re special players. Special players have special seasons sometimes in spite of their otherwise garbage teams/coaching staffs.



Without those 2, we are fighting for a top 5 pick right now as we never even have the urge to do the stupid trade for Chubb, which has now crippled us at QB in 2023.



They’ll be amazing again next season. And we’ll be average again.