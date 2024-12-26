 This draft... pick a QB! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

This draft... pick a QB!

I want a big bodied, strong arm hustler taken in the later rounds, somebody to develop. I think Tua would be a great mentor, he is clearly an intelligent guy.

In tennis, it is said a player is only as good as their 2nd serve - Well that's how I feel about us, I don't ever see Tua being healthy for a full season, so we need a really strong plan B.

Merry xmas
 
You're tied to Tua for the next 2-3 years and the QB from Oregon has a very similar skill set to Tua. It makes a heck of a lot of sense to draft someone like that.
 
2023?
 
Allat from Penn. if he’s available in the 2nd round I pull the trigger.
 
