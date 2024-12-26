This draft... pick a QB!

Teenwolf
You are an animal
I want a big bodied, strong arm hustler taken in the later rounds, somebody to develop. I think Tua would be a great mentor, he is clearly an intelligent guy.
In tennis, it is said a player is only as good as their 2nd serve - Well that's how I feel about us, I don't ever see Tua being healthy for a full season, so we need a really strong plan B.
Merry xmas
