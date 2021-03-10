This Draft's BEAST - TE Pitts (Florida Gator)

When I see Pitts skillset he reminds me of Shannon Sharpe, but better hands and more elusive. We could use both he and Mike Gesicki to create mismatches all over the field.Dude is so polished and slippery, amazing hands. I love how he catches the ball with defenders hanging all over him. He creates an odd amount of separation for a TE on his routes.Normally I know TE's don't go real high, but I'm seeing Mocks with him even in the top 5. He has one of the best WR/TE highlights that I've ever seen and believe me when I say I've watched thousands of them over the years coaching. I think he is as close to a sure thing as you can draft.Love Love Love this guy.Plus if we draft a kid like Pitts he and Gesicki not only create all kinds of mismatches for our passing game but we also get a little bigger and stronger blocking for the running game having more two TE sets using these guys. I'm not saying they are great blockers but we'd get more upfield from them than we would with WR's blocking.The more I think about what Pitts could do for us the more I move him up on my wish list. He may very well be the best receiver available IMO.I wouldn't freak out at all if we drafted this TE Pitts at 3 overall, because he can also line up in the slot and out wide. He's a rare type of player. He's the kind of player that can transform an offense by all the mismatches he creates. I think it's pretty obvious that he is one of the best receivers (if not the best) in this draft. His size and hands are definitely special, and he runs fantastic routes and creates all kinds of separation!A nice write up on taking Pitts at #3 overallAnd don't forget there will absolutely be a stud WR around at 18... Maybe even Smith or Waddle.Pitts + Smith or Waddle at 3 and 18 takes away all the excuses for Coordinators and QB'sMore Pitts hype