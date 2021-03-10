 This Draft's BEAST - TE Pitts (Florida Gator) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

This Draft's BEAST - TE Pitts (Florida Gator)

DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

NFL'S WINNINGEST TEAM
Joined
Feb 16, 2002
Messages
4,245
Reaction score
415
Location
SO CAL
When I see Pitts skillset he reminds me of Shannon Sharpe, but better hands and more elusive. We could use both he and Mike Gesicki to create mismatches all over the field.

Dude is so polished and slippery, amazing hands. I love how he catches the ball with defenders hanging all over him. He creates an odd amount of separation for a TE on his routes.

Normally I know TE's don't go real high, but I'm seeing Mocks with him even in the top 5. He has one of the best WR/TE highlights that I've ever seen and believe me when I say I've watched thousands of them over the years coaching. I think he is as close to a sure thing as you can draft.

Love Love Love this guy.
Plus if we draft a kid like Pitts he and Gesicki not only create all kinds of mismatches for our passing game but we also get a little bigger and stronger blocking for the running game having more two TE sets using these guys. I'm not saying they are great blockers but we'd get more upfield from them than we would with WR's blocking.

The more I think about what Pitts could do for us the more I move him up on my wish list. He may very well be the best receiver available IMO.

I wouldn't freak out at all if we drafted this TE Pitts at 3 overall, because he can also line up in the slot and out wide. He's a rare type of player. He's the kind of player that can transform an offense by all the mismatches he creates. I think it's pretty obvious that he is one of the best receivers (if not the best) in this draft. His size and hands are definitely special, and he runs fantastic routes and creates all kinds of separation!

A nice write up on taking Pitts at #3 overall
https://www.si.com/nfl/dolphins/new...orida-tight-end-kyle-pitts-in-the-first-round

And don't forget there will absolutely be a stud WR around at 18... Maybe even Smith or Waddle.

Pitts + Smith or Waddle at 3 and 18 takes away all the excuses for Coordinators and QB's

More Pitts hype
 
goonies

goonies

Second String
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
1,822
Reaction score
439
Location
Miami,FL
I’m 100% all in on pitts, the problem is Miami doesn’t have the cojones or vision to draft this kind of a talent. I believe Miami is leaning towards drafting chase at 3.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
11,397
Reaction score
9,617
Location
Bahamas
goonies said:
I’m 100% all in on pitts, the problem is Miami doesn’t have the cojones or vision to draft this kind of a talent. I believe Miami is leaning towards drafting chase at 3.
Click to expand...
Not at 3 no. Setting yourself up for draft day disappointment.
 
Tua or Death

Tua or Death

Starter
Joined
Feb 26, 2007
Messages
1,289
Reaction score
1,173
Location
Canada
I think at this point my preference is for a trade down to 8 with Carolina or 12 with San Fran (if they're desperate to trade up for a QB depending on how the board falls) and then pull the trigger on Pitts. I think I'd take him over any of the top three WRs.
 
juniorseau55

juniorseau55

Go Fins
Club Member
Joined
May 8, 2003
Messages
4,862
Reaction score
1,030
Location
Orlando, Florida
SimplyWess said:
Chase is nowhere near the matchup nightmare that Pitts is. Sorry
Click to expand...

Pitts hasnt faced the wrath of the NFL yet. Neither player in fact. Pitts is more of an F type tight end. He might as well play receiver because he is slightly less heavier than Megatron was.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom