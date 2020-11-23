This Forum Really Is ......

Bipolar a lot. First of all this whole Fitz vs Tua is asinine. When Tua left the game the Bronco defense were not rushing five anymore so Fitz didn’t face nowhere near the amount of pressure and heat that Tua was getting therefore he had a bit more time in the pocket. I’m sure the Bronco game plan was to hit Tua with the kitchen sink to affect him. When Fitz came in the blitzes ceased because the Broncos know Fitz as a veteran has seen it all and could find hole in the D for a big play. It was more or less a zone to prevent defense. I’m not here to defend Tua because he caved under pressure and we need to worry about that.



However, can’t put it all on Tua here, as far as I’m concerned he gets a pass for a game. He has nothing to work with. He had an OLine today that was totally exposed, in fact our whole offense was exposed today. We have no WRs who get separation, not one, not even Parker. Got no beef with Parker because he at least catches everything thrown at him. We have no RBs who can break one. So we have a rookie QB in his fourth game on the road playing a one dimensional game where he needs to be perfect.



I didn’t have any issues with the play calling today, it was fine, Denver just played good defense against our one dimensional offense that lacks playmakers. Our D? I’ve said it all along, smoke and mirrors. We lack talent there also, so we have to get at it with about a thousand different blitz packages and hopefully defend the big pass with our two awesome corners. In the NFL you need to generate pressure from your front four and we can’t do that. We need to be realistic here, we’ve won these games because of good coaching and these guys giving 120% until they have nothing left in the tank.



Be thankful for where we are, we’re in the first solid year of a rebuild and we’re ahead of schedule. Last year I don’t count because we just gutted the team and added no talent. We’ll win some more games this year and may make the playoffs. But what we have right now is not sustainable for the long run and in cold weather.



But I laugh here because you Tua lovers got way ahead of yourselves to think he wasn’t gonna hit some roadblocks. Tua feels today as Herbert felt last week. And you Tua haters? You know nothing about this game. Fine, if you can give me solid well thought out reasons why you’re not a believer? I can live with that but just to hate the kid and want him to fail and provide no explanations for your reasoning? Well, you know what you really are.