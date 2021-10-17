 This Franchise Plagued By Parcells Coaching Tree For 20 Years | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

This Franchise Plagued By Parcells Coaching Tree For 20 Years

this is a list of all people weve had in our organization in high positions that have ties to bill parcells...


Defensive coordinator jim bates becane interim HC in 2004, the same year ricky retired from the nfl abruptly right before the season. Jim Bates coached as an assistant to nick saban when he was DC in Cleveland, while belichik was HC.

in 2005 we hire nick saban, who was like i said a coach under belichik in the early 90s, and saban made the massive f up of taking culpepper over brees...brees went to the saints where sean payton took over as HC in 2006, sean payton coached under parcells in dallas in the early 2000s (coincidentally)

Saban quit to go to alabama leaving us high and dry after the brees botch job which led us to hiring cam cameron

cam cameron had no relation to parcells and cameron did suck but that 2007 team was talentless and won 1 game, but we gained the lovely ginn family

this led to new owner stephen ross, hiring bill parcells to be the president of football operations and he brought his boy jeff ireland along with him and together they hired tony sparano who coached under parcells in dallas

parcells stepped away from the dolphins in 2010 and left jeff ireland to run the show while still being a consultant in some form to ireland...

todd bowles was the assistant HC to sparano and when sparano was fired midseason bowles became our interim head coach, he also coached under parcells for the jets and dallas

parcells hired another ex employee named dawn aponte to be capologist in 2010, she apparently didnt want to work under jeff ireland so she got jay cross, a former jets president and related company president (one of ross's companies) to vouch for her to ross and why she shouldnt be under jeff ireland...ireland got pissed about this and wanted her fired...instead she was promoted from Senior VP of Football Operations to an Executive VP role. Ross doubled aponte's salary. Aponte was heavily involved in the coaching search that landed us clueless joe philbin.

ireland ultimately was fired and mike tannenbaum comes onto the scene who had worked with aponte in the front office with the jets...

dan campbell was the interim head coach after philbin got canned and he played for the cowboys under parcells, this was short lived but i added it anyway.

So then we get adam gase, who coached under saban...

And finally we have brian flores, who coached under belichik

bobby grier, chris griers dad...he was a parcells guy but he was director and vp of player personnel for new england in the 90s, while his son chris was an intern and scout...chris grier has been with the dolphins since 2000 and his dad bobby joined the team as a consultant when grier took over the GM duties a few years ago.

this team needs to rid itself of all parcells association, it has plagued this franchise for almost 20 years
 
I'm not a fan of the whole "This tree that tree"

Coaching under someone doesn't necessarily mean you would do everything the same way. I work well at my job, but if I was one position higher and ran the company I'd make a lot of changes.

That said, we do need to clean house in the FO from Grier to Flores to scouts unless we go on some amazing run to the playoffs to end the year.
 
im not saying it was some diabolical plot by parcells to destroy the franchise, im saying all of his people have done nothing but cause dysfunction and its time to move on from any person that was involved with him
 
YES! Parcells sucks. The guy was a good coach, but is way overrated as a GM type. He made one wisecrack about shopping for groceries and since then has been overhyped as a talent evaluator. The guy passed on Matt Ryan for a lineman and it has been a **** show since then.
 
He stole money from the Dolphins
 
Wasn’t a Parcells fan of being a GM but Matt Ryan is a fourth quarter choke artist. Never did anything in the fourth to lead his team and just threw devastating picks in the fourth quarters. He was a stat collector thanks to Roddy, Julio, Gonzales and company. And with the talent here he woulda sucked up the place even worse
 
