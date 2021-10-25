 This Franchise’s Main Problem | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

This Franchise’s Main Problem

ChambersChamps

ChambersChamps

Joined
May 3, 2006
Location
Wisconsin
Like every Dolphins fan here, I am greatly disappointed with our season once again. We were all thinking playoffs after a strong 10 win 2020 season and we have fallen backwards once again into the pit of mediocrity. Like always, there is plenty of people to point the finger at of why things have went south. The GM, the head coach, some of our overpaid players, and all are justified but they aren’t the main problem. The #1 problem and reason this franchise continues to fail over the past 20 years falls on the shoulders of the man who’s owned this team for the past 20 years and that’s Stephen Ross.
Think about it. This franchise has been an atrocity since Ross has taken over. We’ve had countless failed coaches, GM’s, QB’s. We’ve had numerous incidents involving coaches, players, etc that have brought our franchise negative publicity that we never had before his ownership. Every decision Ross has made has been a failure. He is a terrible owner. And like every franchise in all sports, when you have poor ownership you have a poor franchise. I’m a diehard Bucks and Brewers fan as well since I’m a Wisconsinite. Both of those franchises were terrible until they both got new ownership which turned out to be the right new ownership. And until this franchise gets new ownership we will continue to be stuck in a pit of never ending mediocrity because the man at the top of the mountain making the decisions is blind to everything he can see.
 
bane

bane

Club Member
Joined
Jan 19, 2008
Age
45
Good post.
But I didn’t think we were playoff team. Thought it would be close. Also now we are not mediocre. We are one of worst in league. Even Philbin and Gase kept seasons interesting till November.

Not even kidding.
I was looking at their records and they were always 3 -3 or 4–3. Or 2-4 at this point. This is worse than ever
 
DefensiveEnd76

DefensiveEnd76

Football Guru
Joined
Jun 8, 2007
Location
Madison, Wisconsin
ChambersChamps said:
Like every Dolphins fan here, I am greatly disappointed with our season once again. We were all thinking playoffs after a strong 10 win 2020 season and we have fallen backwards once again into the pit of mediocrity. Like always, there is plenty of people to point the finger at of why things have went south. The GM, the head coach, some of our overpaid players, and all are justified but they aren’t the main problem. The #1 problem and reason this franchise continues to fail over the past 20 years falls on the shoulders of the man who’s owned this team for the past 20 years and that’s Stephen Ross.
Think about it. This franchise has been an atrocity since Ross has taken over. We’ve had countless failed coaches, GM’s, QB’s. We’ve had numerous incidents involving coaches, players, etc that have brought our franchise negative publicity that we never had before his ownership. Every decision Ross has made has been a failure. He is a terrible owner. And like every franchise in all sports, when you have poor ownership you have a poor franchise. I’m a diehard Bucks and Brewers fan as well since I’m a Wisconsinite. Both of those franchises were terrible until they both got new ownership which turned out to be the right new ownership. And until this franchise gets new ownership we will continue to be stuck in a pit of never ending mediocrity because the man at the top of the mountain making the decisions is blind to everything he can see.
Good to see a fellow Wisconsinite here!!
Great Gatsby Movie GIF by Sony


And yes I agree about the ownership 100%. Ross has made a lot of horrible decisions since becoming owner.
 
A

Austin Tatious

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Sep 7, 2004
Ross and Grier are the two common threads, presiding over year after year of failure. Their record speaks for itself. One playoff game in 13 years. Far below .500. It’s enough data to tell you all you need to know.
 
Fred Bear

Fred Bear

Club Member
Joined
Sep 24, 2018
Location
Mississippi
I just dont really think Ross cares about winning that much or he would be doing whatever he could to get this organization back to being meaningful again.
 
SF_Dolphins_Fan

SF_Dolphins_Fan

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 14, 2021
Age
58
Location
San Francisco
ChambersChamps said:
The #1 problem and reason this franchise continues to fail over the past 20 years falls on the shoulders of the man who’s owned this team for the past 20 years and that’s Stephen Ross.
Team ownership is the primary reason 90% of pro franchises in football, baseball, basketball, hockey etc.... do not have consistently winning records. It's very difficult to hire especially competent scouts, managers, coaches etc... The team owners give it their best try but it's not easy to have on the field success with a pro sports franchise.
 
T

tctc100fl

Rookie
Joined
Oct 5, 2010
ChambersChamps said:
Like every Dolphins fan here, I am greatly disappointed with our season once again. We were all thinking playoffs after a strong 10 win 2020 season and we have fallen backwards once again into the pit of mediocrity. Like always, there is plenty of people to point the finger at of why things have went south. The GM, the head coach, some of our overpaid players, and all are justified but they aren’t the main problem. The #1 problem and reason this franchise continues to fail over the past 20 years falls on the shoulders of the man who’s owned this team for the past 20 years and that’s Stephen Ross.
Think about it. This franchise has been an atrocity since Ross has taken over. We’ve had countless failed coaches, GM’s, QB’s. We’ve had numerous incidents involving coaches, players, etc that have brought our franchise negative publicity that we never had before his ownership. Every decision Ross has made has been a failure. He is a terrible owner. And like every franchise in all sports, when you have poor ownership you have a poor franchise. I’m a diehard Bucks and Brewers fan as well since I’m a Wisconsinite. Both of those franchises were terrible until they both got new ownership which turned out to be the right new ownership. And until this franchise gets new ownership we will continue to be stuck in a pit of never ending mediocrity because the man at the top of the mountain making the decisions is blind to everything he can see.
Ross bought the team in 2008-09. Other than that you are correct. He has been a horrendous owner. Wayne was bad but this clown is way worse. I want Grier and Flores gone but then I realize that there is little chance of Ross replacing them with competent people let alone winners. We are the Lions, Bears, Browns of recent years until Ross sells the team.
 
