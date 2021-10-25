This Franchise’s Main Problem

Like every Dolphins fan here, I am greatly disappointed with our season once again. We were all thinking playoffs after a strong 10 win 2020 season and we have fallen backwards once again into the pit of mediocrity. Like always, there is plenty of people to point the finger at of why things have went south. The GM, the head coach, some of our overpaid players, and all are justified but they aren’t the main problem. The #1 problem and reason this franchise continues to fail over the past 20 years falls on the shoulders of the man who’s owned this team for the past 20 years and that’s Stephen Ross.

Think about it. This franchise has been an atrocity since Ross has taken over. We’ve had countless failed coaches, GM’s, QB’s. We’ve had numerous incidents involving coaches, players, etc that have brought our franchise negative publicity that we never had before his ownership. Every decision Ross has made has been a failure. He is a terrible owner. And like every franchise in all sports, when you have poor ownership you have a poor franchise. I’m a diehard Bucks and Brewers fan as well since I’m a Wisconsinite. Both of those franchises were terrible until they both got new ownership which turned out to be the right new ownership. And until this franchise gets new ownership we will continue to be stuck in a pit of never ending mediocrity because the man at the top of the mountain making the decisions is blind to everything he can see.