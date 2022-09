I can totally see the egotistical Flores thinking to himself “Tua never played like that when I was there”.



Yeah, because you first dug up a fossil to design an offense centered around your journeyman QB’s strengths then decided to throw a still recovering Tua to the wolves early during his rookie season — despite no camp, no preseason — when you had previously stated you wouldn’t then followed that up by firing that fossil coordinator to then hire dual inexperienced coordinators the next season.



All while chasing another QB already accused of misconduct. All while having no clue how field a competent supporting cast around the current QB.



Yeah, it’s beyond baffling how Tua didn’t succeed to the level everyone hoped while Flores was the HC.