This I can get behind. Harlan would be great to call every Miami game.

"Jaylen Frickin' Waddle puts it in!!!!!!" Now that has a ring to it!!! I only hope YouTube TV gets their act together before the season starts so I don't miss that one too, jeez.
 
"Jaylen Frickin' Waddle puts it in!!!!!!" Now that has a ring to it!!! I only hope YouTube TV gets their act together before the season starts so I don't miss that one too, jeez.
They will. They are google. Their ability to handle this is exactly what we need.
 
They will. They are google. Their ability to handle this is exactly what we need.
I'm sure they will, that just really perturbed me last night Loco. In fairness I also contemplated shooting my DirecTV dish on many occasions when it lost signal so maybe it's just a "me" problem. Generally happy with the YouTube TV experience thus far, thrilled to not be sending DirecTV basically a car payment every month anymore.
 
