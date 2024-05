The anti-Grier crowd is made up of individuals who view that every decision they have made in their own lives have been perfect.



Grier has obviously made mistakes in some of his decisions as the teams GM but the fact is he has gone from one of the worst rosters in the league in 2019 to one of the most talented rosters in the entire league going into last season.



Unfortunately two of his best draft picks left after the season in free agency because of the Cap and his free agent signing of Williams proved to be an excellent signing before he went down with a serious leg injury.



The trades for Hill and Ramsey are two of the best trades in the NFL in years.



Grier has proved he is in the top tier of GM’s in the league and I say that even though I was not happy with his first two picks in this years draft. While I wouldn’t have drafted Robinson and Paul with those picks. I believe in Grier and the coaches enough to give him and the coaches the benefit of the doubt on both those selections.