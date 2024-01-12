 This is a joke. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

This is a joke.

They’re now calling for it to be -30* with the wind chill. I’m sorry, if the NFL is about players safety. Why are they not moving this game to 1pm or another location. At these temperatures it’s not safe for players or fans. NFL only cares about money. I’d personally would like to see a good game. This is going to be 3yd and a cloud of dust game. I would not blame a player for coming up with a “hamstring injury”. Need to think about their career. They shut down schools and businesses with weather like this. How do they expect people to go drive to a game at night in these conditions. I hope all fans end up being safe! Sorry for rant. Just think it’s stupid to put so many lives at stake when preventive measures can be done. Go Fins!!!
 
I grew up in those temperatures and we just had to deal with it. There'll be heaters on the sidelines and the physical activity will keep their bodies warm enough on the field.
 
Suck it up buttercup. We have our own heat advantage in Miami. The team has to be able to deal with the cold too.
 
Cmon dude, are you serious. Its football man, not tiddlywinks! Sound like a Bills fan crying about the weather.
 
And yet the Dolphins only have themselves to blame
 
