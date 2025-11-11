 This is a perfect example of why stats are meaningless… | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

This is a perfect example of why stats are meaningless…

Mach2 said:
I think most agree that stats are meaningless without context, and do not tell the whole story. That doesn't mean stats have zero value.
Context is everything. Allen is a dual threat QB. Can’t ignore that he’s had ~2000 rushing yards and ~40 rushing TDs in the last 4 years. Tua has ~240 yards and 0 TDs.
 
danmarino7051 said:
This proves that Tua is a better passer. Allen is capable of doing more, however, and also gets the advantage of playing behind a great OL.
I will go against the stats. When it’s third and nine. On the road. Big game. Big moment… who do you prefer taking the snap… Allen or Tua?

I will take Allen. Better arm. Better legs. Better head. Better leader. Simply better.
 
