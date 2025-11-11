This is a perfect example of why stats are meaningless…

dolphinheel
Context is everything. Allen is a dual threat QB. Can’t ignore that he’s had ~2000 rushing yards and ~40 rushing TDs in the last 4 years. Tua has ~240 yards and 0 TDs.I think most agree that stats are meaningless without context, and do not tell the whole story. That doesn't mean stats have zero value.
And yet there isn't one person on this site who if they had the choice would take Tua over Allen
I will go against the stats. When it’s third and nine. On the road. Big game. Big moment… who do you prefer taking the snap… Allen or Tua?This proves that Tua is a better passer. Allen is capable of doing more, however, and also gets the advantage of playing behind a great OL.
They actually are. Points are stats. You can win only if you get more points than the opponent, and winning is certainly the goal.Stats are not the goal.
It’s really not even funny that Tua has never run for a td as a qb, it’s a freaking jokeThat's exactly right, like the fact that Allen has rushed for 40 TD's during that span and Tua has rushed for a
