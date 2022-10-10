 This is a problem | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

This is a problem

Virginia99

Barry Jackson

@flasportsbuzz


“NFL spotter who sees player "stumbling" isn't required to show video proof to team when he's ordered to leave game for good. This policy has major holes& leaves open the possibility of improprieties, personal biases etc. Not good. No local TV person captured Bridgewater stumbling.”

What the f are we supposed to do if this happens again?
 
Virginia99 said:
Barry Jackson
@flasportsbuzz


“NFL spotter who sees player "stumbling" isn't required to show video proof to team when he's ordered to leave game for good. This policy has major holes& leaves open the possibility of improprieties, personal biases etc. Not good. No local TV person captured Bridgewater stumbling.”

What the f are we supposed to do if this happens again?


Sigh....
 
Let’s see if they see Rogers, Brady, mahomes, Allen, etc “stumble”
 
tommyp said:
Barry Jackson
@flasportsbuzz


“NFL spotter who sees player "stumbling" isn't required to show video proof to team when he's ordered to leave game for good. This policy has major holes& leaves open the possibility of improprieties, personal biases etc. Not good. No local TV person captured Bridgewater stumbling.”

What the f are we supposed to do if this happens again?

This is a freaking joke of a rule. I understand player safety but this is total nonsense
 
Virginia99 said:
Barry Jackson
@flasportsbuzz


“NFL spotter who sees player "stumbling" isn't required to show video proof to team when he's ordered to leave game for good. This policy has major holes& leaves open the possibility of improprieties, personal biases etc. Not good. No local TV person captured Bridgewater stumbling.”

What the f are we supposed to do if this happens again?

Get a large supply is Vaseline and bend over.
 
superphin said:
All we can do is wait for it to happen to a premier player. Once a Brady or Mahomes call bull shit or possibly take it to court than there will be change.

I'm just going to out on a limb and say the NFL wouldn't screw with either one of those guys
 
This league has lost alot of integrity with these rules. All over money. I bet contracts will be negotiated at lower dollar amounts due to the possibility of easily being taken out of a game based on a "spotter", this is seriously bullshit.
 
So let me get this straight.

2 trained team Doctors and a trained NeuroSurgeon apparently can't claim a QB did not sustain a concussion. Even with evidence and proof, testing and evaluation.

However, some Random dude can claim a player "stumbled" ruling him out for the game and he needs no evidence or proof. He just has to say he saw that.

Please hire Me to cover the Bills NFL. Allen will stumble every game jogging out for the pre game coin flip.

Trust me, I need no proof.
 
This really has to be changed. At least make it a group of three where the majority is needed. One person being allowed to remove any player on the field at any time can't go well.
 
superphin said:
All we can do is wait for it to happen to a premier player. Once a Brady or Mahomes call bull shit or possibly take it to court than there will be change.

A guarantee is this gets out of control some player will sue.
 
This needs to change

The spotter needs to time stamp and explain exactly what he saw.

The league or whoever (unc)should be able to evaluate footage of the incident.

If it's deemed to be an "illusion" or whatever, the player should be cleared to get back in the game.

Unless it's a trained medical professional, the spotters are pointless.

It's clear he took the day off after Bridgewater. He clearly missed Zack Wilson, on 2 occasions, clearly rattled
 
pav13 said:

Where's the stumble? The NFL is a joke.


I don't know if it's true how it's being portrayed in this thread. But if this is remotely true about this individual and the power they yield..Dare Goodness!
 
