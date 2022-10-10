This is a problem

Virginia99
Barry Jackson
@flasportsbuzz
“NFL spotter who sees player "stumbling" isn't required to show video proof to team when he's ordered to leave game for good. This policy has major holes& leaves open the possibility of improprieties, personal biases etc. Not good. No local TV person captured Bridgewater stumbling.”
What the f are we supposed to do if this happens again?
