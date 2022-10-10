This is a problem

So let me get this straight.



2 trained team Doctors and a trained NeuroSurgeon apparently can't claim a QB did not sustain a concussion. Even with evidence and proof, testing and evaluation.



However, some Random dude can claim a player "stumbled" ruling him out for the game and he needs no evidence or proof. He just has to say he saw that.



Please hire Me to cover the Bills NFL. Allen will stumble every game jogging out for the pre game coin flip.



Trust me, I need no proof.