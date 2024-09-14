This is a problematic statistic I just read.

The solution is to not treat Waddle and Hill like divas throughout training camp, allowing them to half-ass for weeks on end. That leads to another solution - stop pulling them off the field for 35% of our snaps. Particularly when you are missing your projected #3, #4, and #5 WRs. $60m worth of WRs need to be on the field, period.



Another solution might be to actually use Jonnu Smith as, in effect, the #3 WR. We were supposedly about to see him as a massive part of the offense. What happened?



An additional solution is to run simplified patterns for guys like DuBose and Chosen. Is there any reason at all why a short crosser doesn’t exist in this playbook? Give these guys easier route trees that don’t rely on perfect timing with a QB they barely know (Chosen was a non-entity last season).



Anyway….this is all moot with Skylar Thompson at QB.