This is a problematic statistic I just read.

Ray R

Ray R

This is a problematic statistic I just read.

As conveyed to us via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Dolphins quarterbacks boast a zero passer rating when targeting any other wide receiver outside of Hill and Waddle. They have completed 2-of-10 passes for 18 yards with two interceptions in those scenarios.

OK, what is our immediate short-term solution?

No whining needed, only specific improvements to correct this situation prior to our next game need respond.

i.e. No "Lemmings" need to reply.
"Lemming" ratings will be publicized. - LOL
 
What do you mean what is our solution?

Chris Grier “solved” this issue by getting OBJ. The kicker being OBJ is not ready *and the team knew this*.

So, the team went into the season CONFIDENT in this alignment. They aren’t going to change the personnel in the short term.

Also dude Skylar Thompson is your starting QB who gives a flying **** who the #3 WR is, we aren’t running a full offense until Tua gets back.
 
Atila said:
What do you mean what is our solution?

Chris Grier “solved” this issue by getting OBJ. The kicker being OBJ is not ready *and the team knew this*.

So, the team went into the season CONFIDENT in this alignment. They aren’t going to change the personnel in the short term.

Also dude Skylar Thompson is your starting QB who gives a flying **** who the #3 WR is, we aren’t running a full offense until Tua gets back.
I can’t stand Chris Grier, never could. Pompous ass.
 
royalshank said:
Well, for one it would help to get other WRs back who know the playbook such as Craycraft. Use J Smith more and put that moron J Hill on the bench.
I think this is a lot of it. Tua's first interception bounced off the shoulders of a WR. The ball got there fine. The WR just wasn't expecting it.

The second was most likely a bad route combination / read.

The QBs are throwing to WRs who were never in camp. Not a single preseason game or OTA so it's going to take time. Sadly by the time they catch on the camp WRs will most likely be ready to play again...
 
fish_fan said:
I think this is a lot of it. Tua's first interception bounced off the shoulders of a WR. The ball got there fine. The WR just wasn't expecting it.

The second was most likely a bad route combination / read.

The QBs are throwing to WRs who were never in camp. Not a single preseason game or OTA so it's going to take time. Sadly by the time they catch on the camp WRs will most likely be ready to play again...
So why are they out there!? Malpractice! EE wasn’t better than what we saw Thursday?? Why bring OBJ in a not a Tyler Boyd? Why Chop #1 when we clearly needed OL desperately. We have tons of resources tied up at DE and WR and what do we draft? A DE and 2 more Smurf injured WRS. Dolohins just want to be flashy not really win anything. Grier acts like last season was some great triumph when it was another typical Dolphin collapse
 
fish_fan said:
I think this is a lot of it. Tua's first interception bounced off the shoulders of a WR. The ball got there fine. The WR just wasn't expecting it.

The second was most likely a bad route combination / read.

The QBs are throwing to WRs who were never in camp. Not a single preseason game or OTA so it's going to take time. Sadly by the time they catch on the camp WRs will most likely be ready to play again...
They put a lot on Tua to fix their issues everyone has a breakin point
 
The solution is to not treat Waddle and Hill like divas throughout training camp, allowing them to half-ass for weeks on end. That leads to another solution - stop pulling them off the field for 35% of our snaps. Particularly when you are missing your projected #3, #4, and #5 WRs. $60m worth of WRs need to be on the field, period.

Another solution might be to actually use Jonnu Smith as, in effect, the #3 WR. We were supposedly about to see him as a massive part of the offense. What happened?

An additional solution is to run simplified patterns for guys like DuBose and Chosen. Is there any reason at all why a short crosser doesn’t exist in this playbook? Give these guys easier route trees that don’t rely on perfect timing with a QB they barely know (Chosen was a non-entity last season).

Anyway….this is all moot with Skylar Thompson at QB.
 
ForksPhin said:
The solution is to not treat Waddle and Hill like divas throughout training camp, allowing them to half-ass for weeks on end. That leads to another solution - stop pulling them off the field for 35% of our snaps. Particularly when you are missing your projected #3, #4, and #5 WRs. $60m worth of WRs need to be on the field, period.

Another solution might be to actually use Jonnu Smith as, in effect, the #3 WR. We were supposedly about to see him as a massive part of the offense. What happened?

An additional solution is to run simplified patterns for guys like DuBose and Chosen. Is there any reason at all why a short crosser doesn’t exist in this playbook? Give these guys easier route trees that don’t rely on perfect timing with a QB they barely know (Chosen was a non-entity last season).

Anyway….this is all moot with Skylar Thompson at QB.
Bingo!!!
 
Phins up said:
Can't believe EE can't beat out a two week waiver claim like Dubois . Is he that bad ? Same goes for Chosen. EE has been here longer. Is he injured right now ?;
We don’t really know what his injury status is currently. Recall that he was in a boot for a short period of time around the final preseason game. Reports were that it was a minor issue.
 
