Ray R
Club Member
- Joined
- May 19, 2017
- Messages
- 26,193
- Reaction score
- 42,958
- Age
- 78
- Location
- High Point, NC
This is a problematic statistic I just read.
As conveyed to us via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Dolphins quarterbacks boast a zero passer rating when targeting any other wide receiver outside of Hill and Waddle. They have completed 2-of-10 passes for 18 yards with two interceptions in those scenarios.
OK, what is our immediate short-term solution?
No whining needed, only specific improvements to correct this situation prior to our next game need respond.
i.e. No "Lemmings" need to reply.
"Lemming" ratings will be publicized. - LOL
