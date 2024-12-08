 This is a trap game for the fans | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

This is a trap game for the fans

Let me explain this. We're playing at home against one of the worst teams in the NFL today and the jets are missing some key players too. We're supposed to win this game and it should not be even close so lets say we win this game easily as we're supposed to. Many people will think the team turned the corner and now we're back on track. Many people will think we're a playoff team and we're going to run the table and actually win some playoff games.

Don’t fall for the trap guys. I'm telling you for your own good. I'm not saying not to enjoy beating the jets. It's always good beating the stinking jets but don’t let that make you think that everything is fine cause believe me, it's not.

This team has teased us so many times in the past and what's sad is that Ross falls for it every time and hence he doesn’t make any changes. TBH, losing to the jets today could be one of the best things that's happened to this team in a long time. Maybe a loss would open up the eyes of the owner and push him to make some changes but regardless of how it goes, be happy if we win but don’t fall for the trap that the team is fine just because we beat the lowly jets.
 
It's not a trap for me at all. I expect we'll field a shitty team and we'll make the Jets look like winners. If we play well that's expected too, as we always seem to win meaningless games against bad teams and get those "worthless" wins. I won't feel any better about this team because I know (personal opinion) they are built wrong and poorly coached.
 
Exactly how I feel
 
Ross has shown that he doesn't give a **** about the fans when it comes to keeping or firing people. If McDaniels or Grier get fired, it will be a year later than most of us want.
 
100% agree!
 
I agree. I expect the Dolphins to win and cover, especially w those Jets injuries (3 of their 4 best out). Enjoy it, but don't read into it.
 
It is always fun to extend our dominance over the Jets. But if we walk all over them today, I won’t feel any better about this team moving into next week.

All I’m really hoping for today is health, another excellent game from Tua, and maybe some offensive explosiveness for the first time in weeks.
 
