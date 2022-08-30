This is a Very Well-Calculated 53 Man Roster

From my perspective, this roster has been very well-calculated in its initial construction from a standpoint of positional flexibility and future trade opportunities.



First of all, I live in Miami and have the benefit of being able to listen to Joe Rose every morning. He pretends that he doesn't know what is going on with the Dolphins decision. But if you listen carefully to him, he has a tendency to drop little hints of things that eventually are revealed. For example, while most people had Salvon Ahmed packing, he said that his "eyes" say that Ahmed fits the system better then Gaskin or any other RB not named Edmonds or Mostert. So, I kind of figured he was a lock to make the team at that point. When it comes to trade value opportunities, Gaskin's contract is a bit pricey for a 4th RB on any team. By keeping him on the 53, they buy more time to move him for a draft pick. Again, maximizing trade value for future considerations is a possibility.



That fact that they have kept Cethan Carter who lined up as a blocking H-Back this preseason gives the team the option to move Ingold to IR for four or more games in case he is not ready to go just yet. Again, they buy time with Carter's positional flexibility, and they can add a player back to the roster at any position of need.



To protect what they see in Tanner Conner, they rostered him to the 53 and then they can move him to IR for four or more games while he heals up and then add a player at any other position of need that comes up until they feel he is ready to help the team.

Tanner Conner already is a better blocker than Mike G and he is faster as well. This will allow the team to entertain trade opportunities for Mike G this year if something materializes that they can't pass up. If they do trade Gesicki, Tanner Conner becomes your Complete TE going forward that they were hoping to see from Mike G.



Otherwise, keep MG because he allows you to carry only 5 WRs on your roster because he will be getting a lot of reps as a WR/TE this year. His Catch-Radius is Ridiculous, and he is a mismatch in the Red Zone! Again, I believe positional flexibility was the final outcome in this decision.



Skylar Thompson gives the team trade value opportunity by moving Bridgewater before the trade deadline to a playoff-hopeful team that feels like he can "Bridge" the gap until their starter returns, much like he did in Nola. Thompson also ensures a viable

back-up QB on the cheap for the next three years.



Then again, I could be COMPLETELY WRONG about any of this!!!!!