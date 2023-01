DolphinDaddy said: Absolutely waste of a great roster. There’s no reason why we couldn’t ground and pound in the second half against the Packers. That’s just one example, but it’s been going on for a while. Click to expand...

So you obviously believe that having a decimated secondary for most of the year. Along with Armstead, Jackson, and Eichenberg, and Tua missing several games with injuries had nothing to do with the teams collapse.I totally agree that when all their players are healthy and on the field, the Dolphins roster is as talented as any roster in the NFL. Yet injuries to many key players have a lot more to do with the Dolphins record now than the fact they didn’t run the ball more.