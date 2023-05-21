This is for my uncle the Gov

Hello,



My uncle Ryan(The Gov)told me to post this on here as he wanted everyone to know what has been going on with him.



He went to a long term mental health hospital to get in a better state of mind as he was in a pretty dark frame of mind.During his stay there,he attempted suicide but thankfully the staff got there in time.



Fast forward to today:He had started feeling awful and just simply not right.Went to see a doctor and has been diagnosed with ALS.To say that was a shock to all of us is an understatement.



He is in as good of spirits as I guess anyone could be dealing with that.



He just said wanted his Finheaven brothers to know about it.



Thank you,



Kayla