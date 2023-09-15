 This is funny if home teams actually read the Jumbotron. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

This is funny if home teams actually read the Jumbotron.

Lol, I’ve never rooted for a coach to be more successful. Obviously I’ve wanted every coach we’ve had since Shula to be “the one” but man is he easy to pull for. I love the guy. “Vaping” with Mike McDaniel is high on my bucket list.
 
Mike McDaniel Saw Himself On Jumbotron Week 1, Started Called Out Fake Plays To Confuse Chargers (VIDEO)

If you took the prototypical NFL head coach – and then literally did the opposite of what that is, you would have Mike McDaniel. The 40-year-old Dolphins head coach bumps rap music at practice for his own enjoyment, rocks sweats, Air-Force 1s, a massive gold watch and Ray-Bans on the sideline...
I was at the game and read his lips and told my buddy “McDaniel just said run the ball the next 5 plays”. I looked like an idiot at the time, because he passed. Then my buddy found the article and sent it to me lol.
 

