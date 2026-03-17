 This is insane. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

This is insane.

I mean was was wasn't working so imo a retooling was not only needed but necessary
 
I just read the breaking story online. So there you go for all the Waddle-lovers....ole' Dropsies is gone...just like that. Seems Sully & Co. had the same opinion of him I did....not worth the $ for a WR2.
 
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Correct me if I'm wrong, but next year I think we only have two players under contract who aren't on rookie deals / vet minimum type things (Sieler and Willis).
 
Good, that team was better at TD celebrations than winning games that mattered. Watching them completely fold down the stretch with the division on the line is why you need to clean house.
 
mlb1399 said:
Good, that team was better at TD celebrations than winning games that mattered. Watching them completely fold down the stretch with the division on the line is why you need to clean house.
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I always hated those TD celebrations when we were getting our as*ses handed to us!
 
Finswatch said:
what did we win w Waddle?

is he a true #1 WR?

I don't get why anybody is shocked by what JES did.
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I agree. Great compliment to Hill in that Offense but a true No1? Hmmmm.
Fair play to the Broncos. They are definitely for real. Good luck to Waddle.
 
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