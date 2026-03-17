This is insane.

dolphinheel
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- Joined
- Feb 6, 2004
- Messages
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Total retool
Total retool
I always hated those TD celebrations when we were getting our as*ses handed to us!Good, that team was better at TD celebrations than winning games that mattered. Watching them completely fold down the stretch with the division on the line is why you need to clean house.
People bitch no matter what they do. "everyone wants change but no one wants to change."what did we win w Waddle?
is he a true #1 WR?
I don't get why anybody is shocked by what JES did.
I agree. Great compliment to Hill in that Offense but a true No1? Hmmmm.what did we win w Waddle?
is he a true #1 WR?
I don't get why anybody is shocked by what JES did.
And now Denver is the one who is actually making a super bowl run.....crazy how fast things can change in the NFL.