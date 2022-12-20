 This is it…time to get on roll and take our shots in the postseason! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

This is it…time to get on roll and take our shots in the postseason!

It was frustrating to lose that game after blowing both games on the west coast!

I believe if they commit to the running game and starting play calling that way? It will reopen up the passing game!

This team needs to get 7 not 3 in the red zone!

They could have and probably should have won at least two out of those last three games!

It’s time to run the table on the last three, execute and get on the roll that successful playoff teams always seem to be on coming in!

Going 2-1 may get us in? But it’s not a sign of a hot team on a roll coming off 3 straight losses!

I expect 3-0 to finish…11-6 and hopefully a softer opening playoff game before we see KC or Buffalo again!
 
I expected 3-0 on the road trip too.
I don't even want to think about missing the playoffs. That will be so bad.
 
This is the best chance since Dan to exorcize the December demon
