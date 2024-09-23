This is like 2017 and 2018 with Gase

I really like our coach and I was impressed that he got us in the playoffs two years in row. Mostly because we never make the playoffs since 2022. Also our coaches usually have good first season then fall apart year 2.

But year 2 we made the playoffs with 11 wins after making the playoffs with 9 wins. I thought maybe we have a long term guy.



I started having concerns when I saw the offseason plan was really weak in the trenches. Including the dline.



Then the soft camp.



When we had Gase we started getting tons of injuries, tons of penalites and our butts kicked badly or won close games. I realize that we blew many teams out the last two years. I know they were not that good either. But in the nfl if you beat bad and average teams you will most likely get to the playoffs. Every teams schedule has 7 or 8 very winnable games against those types of teams.



But we are starting to get blow out a now with under this coaching regime. We have tons of penalties. We have tons of injuries.

Our offense seems figured out. We are running all these behind the line plays passing and running because we can't hold up on the line.

Eventually when you run so many plays behind line of scrimmage you get called for a penalty or lose yards. Then you are behind the sticks.



There really is not a fix we can do right now and that really sucks.



I guess if we play huntley maybe he can put a band aid over this but I don' know if he can. Its not like he won a lot of games with the ravens and they were a better when he filled in for them than what we have now.



Boyle will probably start monday which insures another loss. I am so disappointed. I was concerned this team might miss the playoffs before the season started because of the trenches I thought other teams like the jets would be better, chargers and steelers. I was only thinking wild card at start of season. So it was not like I had high expectations like others. I was hoping we could make playoffs again.



what we have now looks like a full rebuild and moving on from tua who I love. Along with others. It really sucks.



They have a system that only tua can play in it seems. Seems like any other qb really struggles in it. Maybe I am wrong. Maybe bridgewater, skylar, and white all suck. Seems like we were built on a house of cards and without tua we just flopped hard.



Even with my lowered expectations , I am so upset with this team. Especially live in western pa where steelers are proving you can win with average qbs when you build and draft correctly.



I just needed to vent. Thanks!