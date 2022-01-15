 This is ridiculous | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

This is ridiculous

R

RMLogic

Joined
Mar 4, 2018
If Ross and Grier were considering firing Flores during the season as reported then they must have had some solid idea on who they would be hiring.
Some said if Harbaugh lost to Ohio State again he would 100% would be coming to Miami.
But who knows now. Harbaugh has to know its much better to stay in college. He is not a fool.
 
Despacio

Despacio

Eh. I mean it’s increasingly clear Miami didn’t have someone in mind lined up once they made the decision to fire Flores. It if the environment was that toxic you had to move on from Flores. And I that case them casting a wide net of candidates is what you want in a head coach search.
 
Durango2020

Durango2020

Let's not panic until the candidate is chosen. Hopefully they're not ranking them on how hard they kiss Ross' ***.
 
FinaticalOne

FinaticalOne

Doomed? Why are people jumping to conclusion? It says request to interview, not hire. What's wrong with lining up young, up and coming assistants with veteran head coaches to interview? Calm down.

Personally, I prefer to hire a retread HC with a rolodex. Someone more offensive minded this time around.
 
C

canesz06

FinaticalOne said:
Doomed? Why are people jumping to conclusion? It says request to interview, not hire. What's wrong with lining up young, up and coming assistants with veteran head coaches to interview? Calm down.

Personally, I prefer to hire a retread with a rolodex. Someone more offensive minded this time around.
I just feel there should be no reason to be interviewing a RB coach. We've been hiring assistants for almost 20 years and every one of them have failed miserably
 
Michigan Mike

Michigan Mike

I see nothing wrong with casting a wide net, especially when some in that net have a job title of assistant head coach for a decent team.

But I guess it is more fun to dump on every tidbit that comes out about the team.
 
FinaticalOne

FinaticalOne

canesz06 said:
I just feel there should be no reason to be interviewing a RB coach. We've been hiring assistants for almost 20 years and every one of them have failed miserably
True, I understand, but there has been success recently with first time head coaches, just to name a few, Zac Taylor, Jeff Klingsbury, Sean McDermott, and Sean McVay. It doesn't hurt for them to do their due diligence because you never know how these candidates will interview until you meet them. All I'm saying is let it play out before yelling the sky is falling.

And for the record, for those who did not read my previous post, I do prefer hiring a veteran coach with an extensive rolodex this time around.
 
