This is the biggest game of the new age Dolphins.

i'd rather be playing our best in late december into january.



we are just starting to get some of our best pieces back, with more on the way (jalen ramsey, connor williams, terron armstead, xavien howard, devon achane).



this is a good measuring stick game for us as to where we are in the first week of november, 2023. we will barely remember this game at the end of the year.



let's see how healthy we are, how healthy the chiefs are, how healthy the bills are, how healthy the bengals are 7 or 8 weeks from now.



i could care less about the schedule narrative, can't beat good team narrative, etc. etc., as that has zero bearing on what is going to unfold this season.