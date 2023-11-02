 This is the biggest game of the new age Dolphins. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

This is the biggest game of the new age Dolphins.

DolphinDaddy

DolphinDaddy

New age being post-Marino. The AFC is wide open with multiple teams vying for the top 4 spots.

We have a chance to put a huge head to head chip down on the playing board for later.

Also, this game would shoot our confidence up as we are 0-2 in big games so far.
 
I would go with "new age" starting with McD, but I agree this is the biggest game since the Wanny years.

There have been a few playoff games in the prior two decades that were big, but I always had the feeling that even if we somehow pulled out a win we weren't an "elite" team, and a Championship was just wishful thinking.

A win here legitimizes us as the team to beat moving forward, and lays the groundwork for the AFC playoffs to go through Hard Rock Stadium.
 
Win or lose hope its fun to watch.

I have confidence we can win but know we could lose. They are a very well coached team and just came off a horrible loss to a team we worked.

They will be prepped to score and in bunches. In years prior I didnt think we would be able to keep up, this year is different.
 
While this game is important, it's not a death nail if we lose it. The games vs the Jets and Bills are the most important, especially against Buffalo
 
The Dolphins haven't beaten a team with a winning record since beating the Bills on Week 3 last year, 9/25/22. This has to change even from a mentality standpoint. I don't like this match up for three reasons.
1. We struggle against Studley TE's and we have a good one going here. 2. Our patchwork OLINE vs their beastly DLINE. 3. We struggle against mobile QBs like Josh and Mahomes is Josh X2. Mahomes makes chicken salad out of...well you know the saying.

Good thing is their receiver's minus Kelce aren't special.
 
i'd rather be playing our best in late december into january.

we are just starting to get some of our best pieces back, with more on the way (jalen ramsey, connor williams, terron armstead, xavien howard, devon achane).

this is a good measuring stick game for us as to where we are in the first week of november, 2023. we will barely remember this game at the end of the year.

let's see how healthy we are, how healthy the chiefs are, how healthy the bills are, how healthy the bengals are 7 or 8 weeks from now.

i could care less about the schedule narrative, can't beat good team narrative, etc. etc., as that has zero bearing on what is going to unfold this season.
 
The division game away in Buffalo a few ago was more important.
 
In LA week 1 against a fully healthy Chargers team was a big game W.

People downplaying the difficulty of that game make me scratch my head.

We are 1-2 in tough road games IMHO and about to go to .500 this weekend.
 
well at some point we do need to beat teams with a winning record if we want to win a SB
 
Would be nice to get the talking heads to come off the "they can't beat anyone good" mantra, because right now, that's all they got.
 
but this weekend's game has nothing to do with that.

that being said, i believe we can beat good teams (at home or on the road), and have a very good chance of beating the chiefs on sunday.
 
