This is the biggest game of the new age Dolphins.

New age being post-Marino. The AFC is wide open with multiple teams vying for the top 4 spots.
We have a chance to put a huge head to head chip down on the playing board for later.
Also, this game would shoot our confidence up as we are 0-2 in big games so far.
