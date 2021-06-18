 This is the Season Miami Reclaims the Series Lead | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

This is the Season Miami Reclaims the Series Lead

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

From those filthy Jets. Current series is exactly tied up at 55-55-1

Regular season series is actually Jets leading 55-54-1 however Miami is 1-0 in their lone playoff meeting way back in '83.

I'd say a sweep is a good possibility to put Miami up 56-55-1 in the all time regular season series.

Other series Notes:

Miami's sweep last season of the Jets was just their 4th sweep of the Jets since 2000

Miami is 8-2 last 10 vs the Jets

Miami has won last 5 home games vs Jets

Miami allowing 15 ppg during the current 5 game winning streak at home vs the Jets

Miami is 6-4 last 10 on the road vs the Jets

Miami only averaging 16.5 ppg in the last 10 games at the Jets
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

The Jets scored 3 points on us last year. Let's improve on that :ffic:
 
1972forever

The Dolphins SHOULd be better than the Jets who will have a first year HC, a rookie QB and and a rebuilding team. I am much more concerned with the Dolphins staying ahead of the Patriots and catching up to the Bills than I am with the Jets.
 
