This is the Season Miami Reclaims the Series Lead

From those filthy Jets. Current series is exactly tied up at 55-55-1



Regular season series is actually Jets leading 55-54-1 however Miami is 1-0 in their lone playoff meeting way back in '83.



I'd say a sweep is a good possibility to put Miami up 56-55-1 in the all time regular season series.



Other series Notes:



Miami's sweep last season of the Jets was just their 4th sweep of the Jets since 2000



Miami is 8-2 last 10 vs the Jets



Miami has won last 5 home games vs Jets



Miami allowing 15 ppg during the current 5 game winning streak at home vs the Jets



Miami is 6-4 last 10 on the road vs the Jets



Miami only averaging 16.5 ppg in the last 10 games at the Jets