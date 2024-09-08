This is very funny...

NBP81
Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
McDaniel actually did what everyone is bitching about in the first half... Run the ball and take the underneath stuff. Which would've gotten him fired right at halftime if it was up to those people.
Finally came back in the 2nd with the aggressiveness and won the ****ing game.
Also... Jeff Wilson won't give you 50 yards TDs, but that mother****** is solid.
