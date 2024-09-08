 This is very funny... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

This is very funny...

McDaniel actually did what everyone is bitching about in the first half... Run the ball and take the underneath stuff. Which would've gotten him fired right at halftime if it was up to those people.

Finally came back in the 2nd with the aggressiveness and won the ****ing game.

Also... Jeff Wilson won't give you 50 yards TDs, but that mother****** is solid.
 
superphin said:
Honestly Achane should be HB1. Mostert will have spurts here and there but I think last year was his career year and at 32 he's not gonna come close to duplicating it.
Thought Mostert cost yards simewhat because of hesitation on some runs... I know you have to be patient, but like at some point, hit the ****ing hole.
 
BennySwella said:
Jeff Wilson showed he could get the tough yards when Mostert and Achane cant.
He will literally take every yard that available on any given play. He just lacks the wheels to take it to the house. Sometimes, you just really really need whats available.
 
NBP81 said:
He will literally take every yard that available on any given play. He just lacks the wheels to take it to the house. Sometimes, you just really really need whats available.
Absolutely with this OL
 
superphin said:
Honestly Achane should be HB1. Mostert will have spurts here and there but I think last year was his career year and at 32 he's not gonna come close to duplicating it.
Wright should be #1. Achanes role today was perfect.
 
NBP81 said:
Thought Mostert cost yards simewhat because of hesitation on some runs... I know you have to be patient, but like at some point, hit the ****ing hole.
What holes before last 10 minutes, lol
 
Today's game played to Wilson's strengths. No wide lanes, it was a smash mouth tough run type of game and I'm glad Wilson got to show his worth. The run game wasn't working at all till he came in and got a little something going.
Glad for him, great win today.
 
Coolguy3 said:
Wright should be #1. Achanes role today was perfect.
Based on what bro?

Dude was literally inactive today… is he injured? I haven’t heard that but maybe he is.

But based on what should a 4th round pick at tailback that’s never played a down of NFL football be the starter for?
 
circumstances said:
Clearly got hurt on his first carry (or catch) and wasn't himself the rest of the game.
Remember telling my son Achane over Mostert in the last minutes of the game was something new... Now that you're talking about this, it absolutely could've been injury related...
 
NBP81 said:
Thought Mostert cost yards simewhat because of hesitation on some runs... I know you have to be patient, but like at some point, hit the ****ing hole.
I thought both Achane and Mostert were too hesitant. Achane probably more the usual hesitation, Mostert a couple times looked like he passed up a crease trying to look for a bigger one today.

Achane did a great job on screens though but on those runs you've really got a generate positive yardage however you can.
 
We saw nothing new in McDaniels play calling. Not a thing. Same inefficient screen passes behind the line of scrimmage, same runs up the middle, same mismanagement of clock. Really not understanding why he can't grasp simple concepts of playing against a teams weakness. Playing @ LBs all game and failing while playing @ DBs and succeeding, change your goddam strategy.
 
