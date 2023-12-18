This is What it's All About

Here we are. Stretch run of the season and Miami controls its own destiny. Win out and the Dolphins earn home field advantage in the playoffs.



The emphasis is on earn. It won't be easy with games against Dallas, Baltimore and the finale against the resurgent Buffalo Bills. But what more can we ask for? The opportunity is there for the taking.



Obviously, it won't be easy. Injuries are piling up on the offensive line. You'd love to be healthier this time of the year, but it's a next man up league.



Credit has to go to these backups on the offensive line, who have helped keep the season alive for the Dolphins...Lamm, Smith, Cotton and Jones.



Plus, Tua's ability to to process quickly and Hill and Waddle' ability to separate almost instantly.



Buffalo has an easy stretch on paper with games against the Chargers and Patriots before the showdown in Miami.



The Chargers look like they've packed it in. But New England historically gives Josh Allen and the Bills a lot of trouble.



It's time to really see what the Miami Dolphins are made of.