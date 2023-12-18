 This is What it's All About | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

This is What it's All About

Here we are. Stretch run of the season and Miami controls its own destiny. Win out and the Dolphins earn home field advantage in the playoffs.

The emphasis is on earn. It won't be easy with games against Dallas, Baltimore and the finale against the resurgent Buffalo Bills. But what more can we ask for? The opportunity is there for the taking.

Obviously, it won't be easy. Injuries are piling up on the offensive line. You'd love to be healthier this time of the year, but it's a next man up league.

Credit has to go to these backups on the offensive line, who have helped keep the season alive for the Dolphins...Lamm, Smith, Cotton and Jones.

Plus, Tua's ability to to process quickly and Hill and Waddle' ability to separate almost instantly.

Buffalo has an easy stretch on paper with games against the Chargers and Patriots before the showdown in Miami.

The Chargers look like they've packed it in. But New England historically gives Josh Allen and the Bills a lot of trouble.

It's time to really see what the Miami Dolphins are made of.
 
Well said, I just don’t want us to come down to that last game against Buffalo.
Me neither. The only way for that to not occur is for the Dolphins to beat DAL and BAL the next two weeks.

But if that doesn't happen, then it's time for the Dolphins to take care of business at home and personally send BUF home for the winter.
 
I don't think the chargers are going to be as bad now that Staley is gone. Teams win percentages usually double after a HC is fired. That first game after they're also fired up plus teams don't have tape on what they're going to do differently. I think the bills still win, but I wouldn't be shocked to see the Chargers upset
 
Well said, I just don’t want us to come down to that last game against Buffalo.
Wouldn't it be awesome, though, if Miami beat Buffalo at the end in a meaningful game?

That would give the Dolphins a lot of confidence heading into the postseason.
 
Wouldn't it be awesome, though, if Miami beat Buffalo at the end in a meaningful game?

That would give the Dolphins a lot of confidence heading into the postseason.
it would be unbelievable. But, if that game means something it would mean we come in with two straight losses against quality teams and Buff comes in hot af with wins against the Chiefs, Cowboys, Chargers and Patriots. Not a good match up
 
Wouldn't it be awesome, though, if Miami beat Buffalo at the end in a meaningful game?

That would give the Dolphins a lot of confidence heading into the postseason.
I see two camps in the fanbase: super bowl or bust, vs playoff run. For the latter, drawing Buffalo sucks, def increases the chance of an early knockout . But for the former, it doesn't matter so much -- we'll have to beat the chiefs and eagles to win it all anyway, so what's another coinflip?
 
for the record, any playoff win would get me pretty damn excited, I ain't greedy :)
 
I see two camps in the fanbase: super bowl or bust, vs playoff run. For the latter, drawing Buffalo sucks, def increases the chance of an early knockout . But for the former, it doesn't matter so much -- we'll have to beat the chiefs and eagles to win it all anyway, so what's another coinflip?
Right. Miami's going to have to beat the best of the best. Bring it on IMO.
 
it would be unbelievable. But, if that game means something it would mean we come in with two straight losses against quality teams and Buff comes in hot af with wins against the Chiefs, Cowboys, Chargers and Patriots. Not a good match up
Possibly. But could also mean Miami's in position to take home field and knock the Bills out of the playoffs.

Buffalo could come in 10-6 (likely) and Miami could be 12-4 (hopefully).

Although 10-7 could get the Bills in.
 
I don't think the chargers are going to be as bad now that Staley is gone. Teams win percentages usually double after a HC is fired. That first game after they're also fired up plus teams don't have tape on what they're going to do differently. I think the bills still win, but I wouldn't be shocked to see the Chargers upset
After being embarrassed by the Raiders, maybe the Chargers bring a lot of energy. You never know. It's the NFL.
 
I don't think the chargers are going to be as bad now that Staley is gone. Teams win percentages usually double after a HC is fired. That first game after they're also fired up plus teams don't have tape on what they're going to do differently. I think the bills still win, but I wouldn't be shocked to see the Chargers upset
exactly, has happened countless times. I wonder if Awsi considers that a favorable situation to bet in...the game after the HC firing. It's like the team wants to show pride that they are true professionals, and to clarify that the blame is on the fired coach, not on them as players
 
This is why we tanked in 2019. We have the best team we’ve had since the early 70’s. No reason we shouldn’t win out.
 
