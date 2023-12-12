This is what killed us

I’ve read the posts, some of the post game commentary, and I don’t disagree with most of it. Some people are out of their minds, but I just finished watching the game



And this is what stood out to me:



1. Conner williams out early. I feel like every loss we’ve had, Eichenberg was at center. This is a problem, and I hope like hell Conner is back for the Jets and the rest of the season.



2. Eichenberg played a horrible game. That snap was definitely short and on him. The fumble, Tua should’ve just fallen on, but the fumble itself was definitely on the Center for that play. That cost us 3 to 7 points.



3. Bradley Chubb takes his helmet off, slams it on the ground because Will Levis escapes is grasp, and instead of a 4th and 5 and a probable punt, that turns into a first down after a 15 yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. I don’t understand Why Chubb couldn’t wait till he got to the sideline before he slammed his helmet down. This singular play more than any other I feel like cost us the game because it was completely controllable from Chubb. Drive ends up continuing, and turning into 7 points. This is completely on the player and within his control. They should hit his bullocks with a belt for this one…



4. Tyreek Hill injury. Two things here: 1. It has become obvious that our offense has become too reliant upon him. It was like we were a different team without him. 2. That horse collar on the play that injured him should’ve been called, at least it would’ve lead to a first down and the drive could’ve continued And likely would‘ve led to at least 3 points. Take away here is McDaniel & Tua need to work on doing a better job of getting more weapons involved in the passing game, whether out of the backfield, screen game, or in general, just taking advantage of the space that is available from Reek & Waddle dragging most of the coverage their way. Love to see Cedrick Wilson more involved, he had a nice catch, and I think it’s time to get Chase Claypool out there. A big body that we can use in the red zone, etc.



Special teams. Yes we had a blocked field goal, but they had a muffed point, so cosmic Kharma wise, I figure that evened out.



Now I understand the other points that other posters were making about:



-One red zone series we were on the 6 yard line and we didn’t run the ball once. On this point the other question I have here is Where is Chase Claypool? That dude is huge, and has been a red zone threat on other teams, can’t we build a package for him and get him involved? However, we did commit to the running game in general and did run it pretty well most of the game. In general, we ran enough to win the game, it’s not why we lost. In fact, both of our offensive touchdowns were made running the ball. The difference in opinion i have with the other posters is that there was really only one series where we were deep in the red zone and didn’t run it. We had 158 yards rushing.



-Conservative defense last two drives. I’m sure Fangio would call it differently if he could turn back time, hindsight being 20 20 and all, but some of the takes that I’ve heard are completely out of order. Some people think Fangio’s defense sucks. Our defense is actually quite good and played well in this game when they were playing their regular scheme. Anyone remember Sieler‘s touchdown? How about containing Dereck Henry? Dhop did have a good game, but up until the last two series, the defense was playing pretty well. Not taking away the sidelines was a mistake. Tenneesee’s offense hadn’t done squat all day up until those last two drives, so I’m not sure why we got conservative there. More pressure on the rookie QB and blanketing Deandre Hopkins seems like a no brainer from my sofa, but that doesn’t mean that our defense sucks or that Fangio is terrible.



At the end of the day, this was a bitter pill to swallow and a tough loss. With KC’s loss, and Baltimore’s win, a win here vs a very getable opponent got away from us which is a drag.



The concerns forward are the injuries on the offensive line and potentially with Tyreek Hill. The Jets, Cowboys, Ravens, & Bills require our starters on OLine. Hopefully we’ll have Robert Hunt back which will help, but if we lose Conner Williams for the season, I don’t think it’s realistic to expect Super Bowl. Obviously, the other player (although I’m more optimistic) is Cheetah. After this game, he definitely deserves MVP if he can finish the season strong. It was obvious that we were not the same dangerous offense without him. His impact in terms of energy, fear from the defense, and Tua‘s confidence is sky high. I am hopeful he doesn’t miss any time.



I’m curious to see hard knocks today. The end zone celebrations didn’t make me fell great.