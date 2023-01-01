 This is why the staff needs to be canned... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

This is why the staff needs to be canned...

Flores' FIRST year he managed 5 wins on a 17 week schedule. That was with fitz and rookie Tua and a farrrrr far worse roster.

McD manages only 3 wins greater in 17 weeks with what is a fairly stacked roster. Guys not playing hard is on McD.

Now I'm not saying I wanted to see Flores back but how was he not welcomed back? Coming off back to back winning seasons.

I think the clear miss on the big decision was never giving Doug Ped a shot.

No cash, no picks, more questions than answers at QB...it's gonna take alot of convincing for new candidates if the job market is competitive.
 
Flores was fired because he couldn’t get along with people and nobody wanted to work for him. I also wondered why we didn’t interview Pederson but it is what it is. Also, it’s pretty clear that we found our qb so let’s not start that bs.
 
So why do we hate Flores again? Just because he outed the owner who offered money to tank games to land Burrow? It's not in a coach's DNA to lose on purpose so I kind of get it. Why else did Flores become the enemy? Just because he's the EX coach? That all or did I miss something? I know he whiffed repeatedly on OCs which is understandable as he's a defensive coach. I guess that was the undoing - not getting over the offensive hump.
 
It doesn't matter unless Ross dies and the team doesn't get sold to Beal. This is the result when NYC clowns run your franchise. This is always the result. Expecting more is an impossibility.
 
Ross will only fire half Most likely GM then tell new GM he has to keep McDaniels. That will shrink pool of candidates so he will end up promoting from within
 
Truest statement.

Tua grew under McDs style and the playfulness of our coach. Problem being Tua can't stay healthy...not sure if he ever will.

Flores kept the men fighting til the end and knew how to run a defense.

Could we have McD as OC and Flo as DC and hire a real leader for head coach?

I'm more pessimistic this off-season than last. Not sure how there's any quick solution for next year.
 
I agree that tua can be the guy but can't trust his health which is as good as not having a qb. We saw it today.
 
No, if he had any real integrity he would have outed him sooner, not a year and a half later only after being fired.
 
I wish ross and long and happy life but doing something else with his golden years.
 
There are lots of reasons to believe we are going to majorly decline next season. I don't see how it could be otherwise.
 
