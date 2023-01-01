This is why the staff needs to be canned...

So why do we hate Flores again? Just because he outed the owner who offered money to tank games to land Burrow? It's not in a coach's DNA to lose on purpose so I kind of get it. Why else did Flores become the enemy? Just because he's the EX coach? That all or did I miss something? I know he whiffed repeatedly on OCs which is understandable as he's a defensive coach. I guess that was the undoing - not getting over the offensive hump.