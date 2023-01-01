This is why the staff needs to be canned...

tggeorge
Active Roster
- Joined
- Sep 19, 2011
- Messages
- 434
- Reaction score
- 682
Flores' FIRST year he managed 5 wins on a 17 week schedule. That was with fitz and rookie Tua and a farrrrr far worse roster.
McD manages only 3 wins greater in 17 weeks with what is a fairly stacked roster. Guys not playing hard is on McD.
Now I'm not saying I wanted to see Flores back but how was he not welcomed back? Coming off back to back winning seasons.
I think the clear miss on the big decision was never giving Doug Ped a shot.
No cash, no picks, more questions than answers at QB...it's gonna take alot of convincing for new candidates if the job market is competitive.
