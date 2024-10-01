This is WORSE then the 1-15 season!

As most of us like to put the Cam Cameron era out of our minds.....that brutal 2007 season of 1-15 wasn't as bad as this! That year.....the dolphins managed to lose 6 games by a field goal! A few of them In OT.



Guess my point is.....despite 15 losses that team was competitive in most games. That team showed up and actually tried. What we've whitneesd these past 3 weeks is Rock bottom. Zero urgency, zero preparation, and absolutely no fight.



Definition of Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again hoping to achieve different results. We'll.....our coach has reached insanity. Especially on 4th and 1. Throw the ball 3 yards behind the line just to lose 1. We must be 1 for 22 this year on 4th and 1? What ever happened to the old fashion QB sneak to get that yard? Or heaven forbid learn the tush push



Hardest thing for us fans is wrapping out brains around the talent level the team has and the product being put out





Ok.....I feel better now....rant over