Marino2.0 said: We may. My sense is that the team agrees with you, not me. But in my eyes, it’s a choice between Needham and Crossen, and I’d choose Needham. Click to expand...

Pre injury I would have made that statement unequivocally. After the injury, not so much. Needham beat the odds and became a solid NFL player, but had obvious limitations. Any loss of speed/quickness would make him a liability.Bring them both into camp, along with some other "bubble" guys and see what shakes out. I wouldn't tie myself to either with guarantees.