This made me mad!

Dolphins practice in London.



I played football. When we were having an awful year our practices were serious and focused. If we played like the Dolphins and walked around giggling and playing pinch butt, our coaches would run us until we didn't laugh for a month.

Glad they are having so much fun being ranked dead last or nearly dead last in every aspect.

Apparently, the only ones suffering are the Dolphin fans...going on 20 years of this!



