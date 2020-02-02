This morning’s CONSENSUS MOCK

dolphinheel
Second String
- Joined
- Feb 6, 2004
- Messages
- 1,904
- Reaction score
- 704
With the SB today and draft positions set, here’s a look at all the online mocks combined by team. Nearly all of them have Tua which tells me it won’t be Tua. Lol. I’m still predicting Simmons or Thomas at #1 but we’ll see. Fun time to be a Dolphins fan.
Miami Dolphins Mock Draft Tracker and 2020 Consensus Pick | NFL Mock Draft Database
Tracking the latest Miami Dolphins mock draft roundups. We have compiled a consensus mock draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft
www.nflmockdraftdatabase.com