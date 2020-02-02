This morning’s CONSENSUS MOCK

dolphinheel

With the SB today and draft positions set, here’s a look at all the online mocks combined by team. Nearly all of them have Tua which tells me it won’t be Tua. Lol. I’m still predicting Simmons or Thomas at #1 but we’ll see. Fun time to be a Dolphins fan.
Miami Dolphins Mock Draft Tracker and 2020 Consensus Pick

Phinatic8u

Phinatic8u

Please football gods, grace us Tua or Trevor
Of course the mocks have the qb as the pick.

Miami needs a qb.

Also if Miami picks a decent OT or Simmons while a qb is still there I'd be livid.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Phinatic8u said:
Of course the mocks have the qb as the pick.

Miami needs a qb.

Also if Miami picks a decent OT or Simmons while a qb is still there I'd be livid.
There is 0% chance Miami picks an OT or any other position with Tua or maybe Herbert on the board.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

It is stupid simple to mock Tua to the Phins @5, because either we take him there, or we trade down and someone else takes him there.

This way, you dont screw up your mock.
 
Phinatic8u

Phinatic8u

Please football gods, grace us Tua or Trevor
Jssanto said:
Time will prove me right or wrong but I do not take an injured Tua over a defensive havoc causer like Simmons or a quality LT
I love Simmons more then anyone here..but for what this team is lacking he is not a good pick at #5..
 
claytonduper

claytonduper

If we can land a good/great DE and Offensive line with picks 18 and 26 then I'm fine with gambling with either Tua or Herbert at 5. A lot of this will depend on free agency and who we are able to acquire before the draft.
 
Highzenga

Highzenga

We literally tanked for Tua. Tua, his agent, and his family have been all over Miami this week basically letting everyone know he wants to be here. The hip injury is not as serious as first thought. He’s a lock to go top 5 and may go top 3. There is not a chance that we pass on Tua. The only way we lose him is if some team trades ahead of us.
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

Jssanto said:
Time will prove me right or wrong but I do not take an injured Tua over a defensive havoc causer like Simmons or a quality LT
Simmons is an excellent player, but I don’t really see his fit in our defensive scheme. He would most likely end up taking snaps from McMillan or Baker unless he converts back to a safety. As two of our younger, improving, defensive players I’d prefer to see them on the field and us targeting players that fill the massive holes we have on the roster.
 
