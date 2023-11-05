 THIS MUCH WE KNOW. McDaniel | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

THIS MUCH WE KNOW. McDaniel

McD is questionable in big games. I’m tired of hearing about learning curves because it’s time to man the **** up.
Yes, I praised him early in the season but he’s clearly regressing in the big spot light. How many more times do we need to see Ahmed in big spots? Especially after we start to finally move the ball. And what is it with these backward plays when we’re moving the ball forward???
Ok, I get it, we have a nice shiny and fast offense, but it’s not a recipe for winning when you call this gimmicky ****. Stick to what’s working and trust the real playmakers on the team

Achane makes Mostert more explosive. Enough said there. I’m not knocking Mostert, he came on strong and he’s a warrior but he’s so much better with Achane in the backfield

I still say the game is won with stout D and time consuming run games. There is something to be said for Bill Parcells football. Everyone wanted a fast fast and fast offense, you have it now and it’s done nothing. Not saying we don’t need speed so don’t misconstrue my words but my point is that we need to play a physical game and we can’t. We’re weak in the trenches and it’s glaring.

My biggest gripe came right after the coin toss when McD deferred to Mahomes. ****ing seriously coach?!?!?! What is it with McD deferring the ball against good offensive teams?? Yea, do it against the Carolina’s and the Giants of the league but not against top offenses. Our biggest strength is our offense. How bout we let the opposing team catch us for a change?

I lost respect for Mahomes today. I’ve never seen him cry and bitch so much. Brady that you?

We are 9 games in. The D surely picked up their game and I was proud of em especially stopping Mahomes on that last drive when we really needed it. But we’re 9 games in and McD has not corrected these stupid penalties and guffaws. How about addressing these bad snaps? Find something already to correct it because it may have cost us a win today.

If we woulda pulled this one out today, and it’s sad to say, but I wouldn’t have been able to credit McD with any of it

This much I know after 9 games. We’ll probably sneak into the playoffs but not much from there after that. Next season we’re gonna need to keep the speed on this team but Grier is gonna have to find a way to draft some physical specimens for the trenches. This is football not a track meet
 
This isn’t on McD. Big drops from waddle, and the fumble. A few bad Tua plays. We’re 6-3 at the bye and getting healthy. We should go on a nice run but final 3 weeks will be a gauntlet
Eh, I beg to differ but yeah Tua didn’t have a good game down the stretch
The Jets D are licking their chops right now looking at our O on film right now
It’s not gonna be getting easier
 
It was a disappointing loss and he has fallen short in big games thus far… But I think this is a huge overreaction.

Too emotional at week 9. There is a lot of football season left.

The shiny offense has gotten us nothing? Regardless of the performance in the 3 losses, this is DEFINITIVELY the best team we have fielded in 30 years.

If you don’t see that then you’re too emotional to discuss with.

We’re in week 9 with a second year coach. He’s already way better than last year. Let’s hope he continues to improve.

Relax.
 
Let’s not forget we get the best rb in the league back and that will make a huge difference
Calling him the best is a stretch at best
Too early for that
However, he does make a huge difference in this offense especially with Mostert
 
McDaniel called some questionable plays at times, but this one isnt on him. Tua lacked the quick precision he usually has, and more penalties, and more drops.
 
It was a disappointing loss and he has fallen short in big games thus far… But I think this is a huge overreaction.

Too emotional at week 9. There is a lot of football season left.

The shiny offense has gotten us nothing? Regardless of the performance in the 3 losses, this is DEFINITIVELY the best team we have fielded in 30 years.

If you don’t see that then you’re too emotional to discuss with.

We’re in week 9 with a second year coach. He’s already way better than last year. Let’s hope he continues to improve.

Relax.
Your response has no substance
Our offense has proved one thing, and that is we can beat bad teams and that’s it
9 weeks is long enough to gauge what we are
I’ll give you this, if McD can ever prove not to go into retard mode when things are going well, then maybe our offense can prove something substantial
Great, he’s improved in getting plays in on time but hasn’t learned a thing calling plays when it matters
He never stick to our strengths in those big spots
 
McDaniel is a cool dude but folds under pressure. the last series play calling was about as incompetent as it gets

why is Ahmed getting these touches?

dude is an oc
 
I'm disappointed by the loss today. But if you take the Tyreek strip when momentum was stopped and could have been called dead. This game is tied at the end rather than playing from behind.

Also we need to figure out what is creating the slow starts a d adjust accordingly no reason we should be blanked in a 1/4 let alone a 1/2.

I think this will still be the AFC champ teams, but likely now in KC.
 
