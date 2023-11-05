THIS MUCH WE KNOW. McDaniel

McD is questionable in big games. I’m tired of hearing about learning curves because it’s time to man the **** up.

Yes, I praised him early in the season but he’s clearly regressing in the big spot light. How many more times do we need to see Ahmed in big spots? Especially after we start to finally move the ball. And what is it with these backward plays when we’re moving the ball forward???

Ok, I get it, we have a nice shiny and fast offense, but it’s not a recipe for winning when you call this gimmicky ****. Stick to what’s working and trust the real playmakers on the team



Achane makes Mostert more explosive. Enough said there. I’m not knocking Mostert, he came on strong and he’s a warrior but he’s so much better with Achane in the backfield



I still say the game is won with stout D and time consuming run games. There is something to be said for Bill Parcells football. Everyone wanted a fast fast and fast offense, you have it now and it’s done nothing. Not saying we don’t need speed so don’t misconstrue my words but my point is that we need to play a physical game and we can’t. We’re weak in the trenches and it’s glaring.



My biggest gripe came right after the coin toss when McD deferred to Mahomes. ****ing seriously coach?!?!?! What is it with McD deferring the ball against good offensive teams?? Yea, do it against the Carolina’s and the Giants of the league but not against top offenses. Our biggest strength is our offense. How bout we let the opposing team catch us for a change?



I lost respect for Mahomes today. I’ve never seen him cry and bitch so much. Brady that you?



We are 9 games in. The D surely picked up their game and I was proud of em especially stopping Mahomes on that last drive when we really needed it. But we’re 9 games in and McD has not corrected these stupid penalties and guffaws. How about addressing these bad snaps? Find something already to correct it because it may have cost us a win today.



If we woulda pulled this one out today, and it’s sad to say, but I wouldn’t have been able to credit McD with any of it



This much I know after 9 games. We’ll probably sneak into the playoffs but not much from there after that. Next season we’re gonna need to keep the speed on this team but Grier is gonna have to find a way to draft some physical specimens for the trenches. This is football not a track meet