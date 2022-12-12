This Needs To Be Addressed. I See

Fans here who keep saying we have holes to fill and it’s gonna take another off season, Rome wasn’t built in a day blah blah blah



When I hear this stuff I cringe not because I don’t believe there are holes to fill because there are and I’ll get into that in a minute. But we are not going to have answers yet people here keep referring to the offseason.



Ok, the way I see it we need two LBs, at least two new DBs because who the hell knows who can come back healthy aka Byron. We need an overhaul on the TE position, a RB, a new kicker, and OLine help.

On the coaching side, it’s obvious we need a ST coach, a new DC and McDaniel also needs to hire an NFL play-caller, yes he does, his schemes are fun but he’s clearly not an NFL play caller



From the looks of what we need you guys think it’s fixed in one offseason??? We have limited draft picks and we have some cap issues so we’re limited on bringing in free agents.

So, how do some of you think this is getting fixed in one offseason. I’m all ears, I’m listening. This team was put together to win this year and that obviously failed. I actually see us taking a couple of steps back next year because we won’t be able to address personnel. There’s a ton of money tied up in a few stars and Waddle and Tua are gonna be clamoring very soon.

What looked promising may start to look dire. For at least a few more offseasons