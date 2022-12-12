 This Needs To Be Addressed. I See | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

This Needs To Be Addressed. I See

EasyRider

EasyRider

Fans here who keep saying we have holes to fill and it’s gonna take another off season, Rome wasn’t built in a day blah blah blah

When I hear this stuff I cringe not because I don’t believe there are holes to fill because there are and I’ll get into that in a minute. But we are not going to have answers yet people here keep referring to the offseason.

Ok, the way I see it we need two LBs, at least two new DBs because who the hell knows who can come back healthy aka Byron. We need an overhaul on the TE position, a RB, a new kicker, and OLine help.
On the coaching side, it’s obvious we need a ST coach, a new DC and McDaniel also needs to hire an NFL play-caller, yes he does, his schemes are fun but he’s clearly not an NFL play caller

From the looks of what we need you guys think it’s fixed in one offseason??? We have limited draft picks and we have some cap issues so we’re limited on bringing in free agents.
So, how do some of you think this is getting fixed in one offseason. I’m all ears, I’m listening. This team was put together to win this year and that obviously failed. I actually see us taking a couple of steps back next year because we won’t be able to address personnel. There’s a ton of money tied up in a few stars and Waddle and Tua are gonna be clamoring very soon.
What looked promising may start to look dire. For at least a few more offseasons
 
We? What the **** we?
Miami has limited cap space and only a few picks so all of your holes you list won’t get filled (that’s also what she said).
 
finfan41

Out of all these needs, we need to find a scheme fit Rt and Lg, Shell and Jones done a good job filling in but they don’t fit the scheme, so that hurts the running game, fix the line, running game improves and defense out there less, also need a te that fits into what they want to do, plus rbs sense both are free agents
 
srp1979

srp1979

If Howard and Jones come back to form, Armstead can stay healthy and most importantly Tua regains his mojo, we don't need to add a whole lot of talent. OL and LB could use some upgrades, so could defensive coordinator. But it Tua plays they way he did just a few games ago, we would all be feeling a lot different, as these two loses were very winnable.

Just like on every Sunday, it comes down to QB play and something is up with ours...
 
Mach2

Mach2

Never go full Colin Cowherd........
srp1979 said:
If Howard and Jones come back to form, Armstead can stay healthy and most importantly Tua regains his mojo, we don't need to add a whole lot of talent. OL and LB could use some upgrades, so could defensive coordinator. But it Tua plays they way he did just a few games ago, we would all be feeling a lot different, as these two loses were very winnable.

Just like on every Sunday, it comes down to QB play and something is up with ours...
Jones won't be here, and both he and X are on the backside of their careers, at a position where drop off is usually sudden and swift. That hope is pie in the sky.
 
Adam Strange

Adam Strange

Question Authority
This team was in position to win the division and be one of the best teams in the conference before the bye. After the bye, not. If this team crumbles down the stretch, it takes quite a leap of faith to think things will be great next year. That points to more than a lack of talent.
 
volk

Seasoned Veteran
if the collapse actually happens the way it appears it will, we will be in worse shape next year with no pics to improve. We pushed all our chips to the center this year. If we come up short, I suspect at least 2 years before we can compete again.
 
