 This never gets old... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

This never gets old...

MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Club Member
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
2,938
Reaction score
6,400
Age
38
Location
Kansas
I feel like we should resign Tua ASAP. Everyday we wait his price tag goes up
 
Michael Scott

Michael Scott

F them picks.
Club Member
Joined
Feb 20, 2017
Messages
9,215
Reaction score
15,294
Location
Davie, FL - From: Kingston, Jamaica
Bopkin02 said:
Geno Smith at 2...
Good for him. I've never heard a bad thing about the man, it's nice to see him finally see some success, as long as he's doing it in the NFC.
Click to expand...
Standup classy guy, and a friendly dude. Met him several times back in high school. Couldn't be happier for him, and also glad that he’s in the NFC so I can pull for him.
 
dan the fin

dan the fin

Starter
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 27, 2004
Messages
1,758
Reaction score
3,558
MrChadRico said:
I feel like we should resign Tua ASAP. Everyday we wait his price tag goes up
Click to expand...
There is always two sides to the coin. If I am Tua's agent, I telling Tua bet on himself for the rest of the year. If he keeps this up and if he wins some hardware in the offseason the price keeps on going up. The risk is is if Tua gets hurt, but the upside on the contract is massive for Tua and his agent. So I would gamble some and not even entertain contract talks yet. Focus on this year and then start talked in the offseason.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom