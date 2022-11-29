This never gets old...

MrChadRico said: I feel like we should resign Tua ASAP. Everyday we wait his price tag goes up Click to expand...

There is always two sides to the coin. If I am Tua's agent, I telling Tua bet on himself for the rest of the year. If he keeps this up and if he wins some hardware in the offseason the price keeps on going up. The risk is is if Tua gets hurt, but the upside on the contract is massive for Tua and his agent. So I would gamble some and not even entertain contract talks yet. Focus on this year and then start talked in the offseason.