This never gets old...

Geesh, where's Allen?View attachment 124153
May he reign forever! Love seeing Tua at the top!
Still recovering from the heat and humidity after playing in Miami.
Standup classy guy, and a friendly dude. Met him several times back in high school. Couldn't be happier for him, and also glad that he’s in the NFC so I can pull for him.Geno Smith at 2...
Good for him. I've never heard a bad thing about the man, it's nice to see him finally see some success, as long as he's doing it in the NFC.
No point. as soon as a player plays better they will hold out and ask for a new contract, ala Howard.I feel like we should resign Tua ASAP. Everyday we wait his price tag goes up
He saw the ratings and had to go to the toilet.
There is always two sides to the coin. If I am Tua's agent, I telling Tua bet on himself for the rest of the year. If he keeps this up and if he wins some hardware in the offseason the price keeps on going up. The risk is is if Tua gets hurt, but the upside on the contract is massive for Tua and his agent. So I would gamble some and not even entertain contract talks yet. Focus on this year and then start talked in the offseason.I feel like we should resign Tua ASAP. Everyday we wait his price tag goes up