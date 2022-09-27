 This next month is HUGE! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

This next month is HUGE!

So cliche to say next game or month is huge but check this out...

We have the Bengals which is going to be tough but they're going to be missing one of their top defenders and key piece in stopping the run in DJ Reader and the Bengals D hasn't been that good to begin with...

Then semi-bye followed by Jets, Vikings, and Steelers (without Watt). Jets and Steelers are very similar teams in that they're just not very good but they play hard. Vikings will be tough but it'll be in Miami where it'll still probably be 85 and 60% humidity.

This is where it get's interesting, in that same span, the Bills play @ Baltimore, vs Pitt, @ KC, and vs GB Sunday night.

Can you imagine if the Dolphins end up 7-0 during that stretch and the Bills somehow lose 2 of those 4 games (even 3 is possible).
Lamar Jackson vs Josh Allen is must-see tv. That game is going to be nuts. No idea who wins but I'll be rooting for the Ravens (gross)
Bills destroy the Steelers.
KC should beat the Bills with a banged up Bills secondary.
Bills vs GB should be another thriller and could go either way.

Dolphins 7-0 and the Bills 4-3 or even 3-4 by Halloween would be absolutely INSANE. Of course the Bills could also be 6-1 which would obviously be ridiculous.

It all starts Thursday night. I'm psyched and I think this is a game where we rely HEAVILY on our offense.
 
I like the way you think, but I really don't see the Jills on the wrong side of .500.

@Bal and @ KC is a tough stretch, though.
 
Until I read your post, I had no idea who the Dolphins played after the Bengals. I really only look at one game at a time but if that gave you a good chuckle, I’m happy to see anyone laugh. It’s good for your heart.
 
Yes. Don’t get caught looking ahead.
Right now, how to beat Cincinnati
 
I mean fans can look ahead as much as they want I feel. We have zero effect on how Dolphins players look at this week with our opinions on where it could go. I like the optimism would definitely be awesome to see I am just skeptical from years past will take some time for that to go away.
 
Jets give anybody problems. They just cant win consistently. Cant get over the hump. They gave us problems over the years.
 
