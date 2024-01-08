THIS PLAYOFF GAME IN THE USA WILL ONLY BE ON THE PEA**** APP. FAIR WARNING!!!!!!!!!

Fin-Loco
Grilling Chicken Little
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 12, 2003
- Messages
- 27,631
- Reaction score
- 89,576
- Location
- Margaritaville
If you are in the USA, you can only watch our game against KC on the Peac0ck APP which is available on smart TVs, desktop, mobile and all media boxes like Roku, Vudu, Fire Stick and, Apple TV. If you live outside of the country, I have no idea how you watch it. They of course got rid of a free trial so they can extort us all for $6 or even more if you want it for longer.
Go on here to sign up. https://www.pea****tv.com/?gclsrc=a...VuCDKnqcrZxSs73SZUhoCmhMQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds
Go on here to sign up. https://www.pea****tv.com/?gclsrc=a...VuCDKnqcrZxSs73SZUhoCmhMQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds