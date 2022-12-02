THIS PRETTY MUCH ENDS THE TUA DISCOURSE

I can’t fault anyone for picking Mahomes or Allen over Tua. He’s only played elite for ~half a season of games. They’ve been elite QBs for the past few years and had awesome games in playoffs. Burrow has done well too.



Much like Allen, Tua is having his coming out party as an elite QB in year 3 and it’s awesome to see. He’s got to keep it up and compete well in playoffs to join in the national conversation as best QB imo.