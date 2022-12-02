 THIS PRETTY MUCH ENDS THE TUA DISCOURSE | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

THIS PRETTY MUCH ENDS THE TUA DISCOURSE

phishfan4life

phishfan4life

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 11, 2006
Messages
614
Reaction score
930
Take us Tua the promised land! I was 9 the last time our Dolphins played in a Super Bowl....I wanna have a vested interest in a Super Bowl game again (not just wanting to see the Patriots lose)!

He keeps this pace up, I believe he can take us there!
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 14, 2016
Messages
11,494
Reaction score
13,198
phishfan4life said:
Take us Tua the promised land! I was 9 the last time our Dolphins played in a Super Bowl....I wanna have a vested interest in a Super Bowl game again (not just wanting to see the Patriots lose)!

He keeps this pace up, I believe he can take us there!
Click to expand...

Agree, but I'll take steps.
I wanna have a vested interest in the playoffs.
I wanna have a vested interest in the conference championship.
I wanna have a vested interest in the SB
 
Geordie

Geordie

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
10,433
Reaction score
10,198
Tarheelphin said:
He’s number one in almost every conceivable offensive category. He’s elite and a legitimate MVP candidate.
Click to expand...

But according to NFL.com he's only the 4th best QB so far, behind Jalen Hurts and a guy thats turned the ball over 20 times this season ! It's criminal, the only debate really is between him and Mahomes for MVP in my view anyway.

www.nfl.com

NFL QB Index, Week 13: Dak Prescott earns highest ranking of 2022; new low for Russell Wilson

Cowboys star Dak Prescott has reached a new high in Marc Sessler's quarterback rankings. Has struggling Broncos signal-caller Russell Wilson hit bottom? See the complete Week 13 pecking order, 1-32, in this edition of the QB Index.
www.nfl.com www.nfl.com
 
G

GRYPHONK

Pro Bowler
Joined
Apr 10, 2005
Messages
5,451
Reaction score
6,778
Haha. Scrub level.

What's his rating when rolling to his right, in 22 degree weather with snow, 55 degree wind, and a wet field while trailing by 4 points on a Sunday afternoon between 2-3 p.m. while J lo is in the Press box?

Tell me.... get back to me when you can.

Psshhh
 
A

AMakados10

Active Roster
Joined
Jun 20, 2019
Messages
1,162
Reaction score
1,923
Location
Florida
I can’t fault anyone for picking Mahomes or Allen over Tua. He’s only played elite for ~half a season of games. They’ve been elite QBs for the past few years and had awesome games in playoffs. Burrow has done well too.

Much like Allen, Tua is having his coming out party as an elite QB in year 3 and it’s awesome to see. He’s got to keep it up and compete well in playoffs to join in the national conversation as best QB imo.
 
lynx

lynx

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 19, 2010
Messages
2,161
Reaction score
3,333
Location
Ottawa, Ontario
GRYPHONK said:
Haha. Scrub level.

What's his rating when rolling to his right, in 22 degree weather with snow, 55 degree wind, and a wet field while trailing by 4 points on a Sunday afternoon between 2-3 p.m. while J lo is in the Press box?

Tell me.... get back to me when you can.

Psshhh
Click to expand...
If Tua sucks in the cold this year, the Tua haters will be crawling back out of their shells like clockwork. That's their last possibility of not looking like complete idiots
 
T

Tarheelphin

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 29, 2022
Messages
564
Reaction score
900
Age
29
Location
Miami
lynx said:
If Tua sucks in the cold this year, the Tua haters will be crawling back out of their shells like clockwork. That's their last possibility of not looking like complete idiots
Click to expand...
Well that would confirm what we already know, that they are trolls and the mods will act accordingly and ban them. Not gonna happen tho. Tua’s not going anywhere. My only regret is what could have been if he hadn’t gotten injured.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom