THIS PRETTY MUCH ENDS THE TUA DISCOURSE

He’s number one in almost every conceivable offensive category. He’s elite and a legitimate MVP candidate.
Take us Tua the promised land! I was 9 the last time our Dolphins played in a Super Bowl....I wanna have a vested interest in a Super Bowl game again (not just wanting to see the Patriots lose)!
He keeps this pace up, I believe he can take us there!
Yeah, baby steps may be the best approachAgree, but I'll take steps.
I wanna have a vested interest in the playoffs.
I wanna have a vested interest in the conference championship.
I wanna have a vested interest in the SB
It will never end.
If Tua sucks in the cold this year, the Tua haters will be crawling back out of their shells like clockwork. That's their last possibility of not looking like complete idiotsHaha. Scrub level.
What's his rating when rolling to his right, in 22 degree weather with snow, 55 degree wind, and a wet field while trailing by 4 points on a Sunday afternoon between 2-3 p.m. while J lo is in the Press box?
Tell me.... get back to me when you can.
Psshhh
Well that would confirm what we already know, that they are trolls and the mods will act accordingly and ban them. Not gonna happen tho. Tua's not going anywhere. My only regret is what could have been if he hadn't gotten injured.