This reminds me of how the Hogs matched up to our DL in the SB

royalshank
Not a Game-Changer
The Super Bowl Has Never Seen Anything Like These Five Gigantic Humans — The Wall Street Journal
The Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive line is historically large—and they’re out to flatten the Kansas City Chiefs
apple.news
Philly has the largest OL in history w average starter 6’6 and 330+. On average 25 pounds heavier than the Chief DL per player.
I still have nightmares about the Hogs pushing our pro bowl - but smaller DL around. Baumhower, Betters and Bokamper were studs. They just couldn’t hold up w the size disparity in the game.
Game is won in the trenches, right?