This reminds me of how the Hogs matched up to our DL in the SB

The Super Bowl Has Never Seen Anything Like These Five Gigantic Humans — The Wall Street Journal

The Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive line is historically large—and they’re out to flatten the Kansas City Chiefs
Philly has the largest OL in history w average starter 6’6 and 330+. On average 25 pounds heavier than the Chief DL per player.

I still have nightmares about the Hogs pushing our pro bowl - but smaller DL around. Baumhower, Betters and Bokamper were studs. They just couldn’t hold up w the size disparity in the game.

Game is won in the trenches, right?
 
Hopefully
Time for the Eagles to fly
 
A month ago, I woulda been in full support of the Eagles beating KC, but the videos (like 10 of them) that have surfaced of Eagles fans acting like psychopaths, has changed my mind.

Eagles fans are some of the worst humans on Earth and I just can't root for them. Chiefs fans are like nuns in comparison.
 
I am no fan of either of these teams.......but I hate the Eagles just a bit more than the Chiefs

Go Chiefs!
 
I live in Philly area and am a fan...but can't argue regarding some of the fans
Most are dedicated good people an impressive bunch, but the others...total A-Holes that is what is being referenced here, and boy do they stand out

Love the Eagles OL though
 
