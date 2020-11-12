This Rookie QB class comparison..

I have to say this rookie QB class appears that all 3 of the top QB prospects are looking like future stars, Maybe Jordan Love will too but I have to say this seems to me that it may be the strongest QB class I can Remember.. I mean the closest i can think of is the year that had Rothelisberger, Eli, RIvers but i'd argue this class seems to be off to a better start then even they started out with.

Is this the best since 83?
 
