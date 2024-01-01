 This season is quickly turning into 1993 all over again | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

This season is quickly turning into 1993 all over again

those of you old enough to remember 1993 know what I'm talking about. Of course the difference is that year we missed the playoffs altogether after starting the season 9-3(best record in the NFL at that point) but had so many injuries that we never won another game.

Well, here we were trying to get the top seed and instead, if we lose next week we'll be the 6th seed.

I know every team has injuries but we've been hit hard this year. Anyway, I've had my heart broken so many times by this team that I'm jaded at this point.

I still hope and think in the back of my mind that we're going to win every game but it's very hard to give this team the benefit of the doubt.

The team gets another chance next week to redeem itself. We'll see what happens.
 
superphin said:
Injuries have hampered our season. It would have been to nice to see a peak dolphins team heading into the playoffs.
that right there.....McDaniel has always said he want us playing our best football at this time of the year but we're not and now we have even more injuries
 
Danny said:
that right there.....McDaniel has always said he want us playing our best football at this time of the year but we're not and now we have even more injuries
Yep…it’s fng killing me. Time is not on my side anymore. It’s just unbelievable how many times us Dolfans can get kicked in the nuts. I can’t remember so many injuries in one season. Sucks so bad 🤦‍♂️😞
 
Funny because just two years ago we wouldve been the one or two seed with only 16 games in the season... but such is life of a 17 game season now.

I still think 4 preseason games is needed
 
the NFL would go to only 2 pre season games before they ever go back to 4
 
Yes, we are definitely limping into the postseason
 
In the year Tua finally plays a full season everyone else around him gets knocked out for the year. Both premiere edge rushers? That’s just bad luck beyond the pale. Watch Fangio still deactivate Ogbah next week.
 
