This season is quickly turning into 1993 all over again

those of you old enough to remember 1993 know what I'm talking about. Of course the difference is that year we missed the playoffs altogether after starting the season 9-3(best record in the NFL at that point) but had so many injuries that we never won another game.



Well, here we were trying to get the top seed and instead, if we lose next week we'll be the 6th seed.



I know every team has injuries but we've been hit hard this year. Anyway, I've had my heart broken so many times by this team that I'm jaded at this point.



I still hope and think in the back of my mind that we're going to win every game but it's very hard to give this team the benefit of the doubt.



The team gets another chance next week to redeem itself. We'll see what happens.