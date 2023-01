Mahomes can't attend the Pro Bowl because the Kansas City Chiefs are playing in the Super Bowl. Four other quarterbacks are unable to play because of injury: Allen (elbow), Tagovailoa (concussion), Herbert (shoulder) and Jackson (knee). Mahomes playing on a bad ankle. Murray and Tannehill both were out for the season. San Franciso lost all their QBS this season. And Jimmy G has had a history of season-ending injuries.