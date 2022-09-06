 This Sunday... marks the beginning of the end for Belicheck | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

This Sunday... marks the beginning of the end for Belicheck

MrChadRico

MrChadRico

I've been monitoring the NE situation fairly closely and there are red flags all over the Patriots team this year.

1) No real offensive mind in the building. They have not only struggled in camp and preseason, some Pats beat writers have said this offense is the worst they have seen since covering the team.

2) Playmakers ... they have very few and Mac Jones will not have McDaniels helping him cover his warts. Mac Jones will have a sophomore slump the likes we have never seen.

3) Defense is very very thin. They have zero depth and their secondary is the weakest it's been in 20 years.

This brings me to my bold prediction. This will be the worst Pats team Belicheck has had since arriving in NE. I could see a 5 or 6 win season for NE. This could end up being one of the last seasons Belicheck coaches in NE. I feel like he's already got one foot out the door and the Patriots talent wise are due for a total rebuild next year or the year after. I think Belicheck knows this and will not be along for the ride when the rebuild happens.

Ultimately the only person responsible for their downfall is their GM.... which is also Belicheck, his draft picks over the years are not good and last years bank vault draining FA crop was not enough to cover these draft deficiencies.

Always Sunny Reaction GIF
 
R

raving

No way…the patriots might suck this year but Bellicheck is like the monster in the movie who you THINK is dead and then pops up again… ENJOY!
 
superphin

superphin

The beginning of the end was the day Brady decided he wanted the Florida sun to give him a nice tan on his vagina. Belichick found out real quick what plenty of other coaches already knew a HOF franchise QB makes life easier.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

I have them at 7 wins, which is slightly better than the OP. Not a good team on paper, and Jones may already be the most overrated player in the game, but they still have BB.
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

i think Brady proved to all the doubters who was mainly responsibe for their dynasty.
 
