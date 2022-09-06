This Sunday... marks the beginning of the end for Belicheck

I've been monitoring the NE situation fairly closely and there are red flags all over the Patriots team this year.1) No real offensive mind in the building. They have not only struggled in camp and preseason, some Pats beat writers have said this offense is the worst they have seen since covering the team.2) Playmakers ... they have very few and Mac Jones will not have McDaniels helping him cover his warts. Mac Jones will have a sophomore slump the likes we have never seen.3) Defense is very very thin. They have zero depth and their secondary is the weakest it's been in 20 years.This brings me to my bold prediction. This will be the worst Pats team Belicheck has had since arriving in NE. I could see a 5 or 6 win season for NE. This could end up being one of the last seasons Belicheck coaches in NE. I feel like he's already got one foot out the door and the Patriots talent wise are due for a total rebuild next year or the year after. I think Belicheck knows this and will not be along for the ride when the rebuild happens.Ultimately the only person responsible for their downfall is their GM.... which is also Belicheck, his draft picks over the years are not good and last years bank vault draining FA crop was not enough to cover these draft deficiencies.