This Super Bowl Looks Really Bad For The Dolphins

-Vic Fangio wins them the game. Fangio was right to get out of town and the soft as puppy poo environment here. An experienced football guy, he could tell this thing was going nowhere, and didn't want to be forced to coach in a way that was antithetical to his belief set about what makes a team successful.



-The Eagles are the polar opposite of the Dolphins. Tough. Tough in the trenches. Not about finesse and speed, and gimmicky crap. They just shove it down the opponents throat. We sent Wilkins and Rob Hunt packing and chose to invest the money in finesse and age.



-DeVonta Smith catches the deep ball for the TD. Did we really need to do the dipsy doo dunkaroo and give up the draft capital to trade back up for Waddle? Smith is just as good, if not better.



-Howie Roseman smokes us on every trade.



-Jalen Hurts > Tua, and was a 2nd round pick, and they didn’t need to tank to get him. Doesn’t put up the gaudy stats, but is tough, and can beat good teams, and has balls and doesn’t choke all the time in big moments. And he can sneak the football too. The fact that we cannot run a QB sneak remains embarrassing.



-Eagles do not architect their team around keeping the QB healthy, they assume he will be OK, and build the rest of the roster the best they can.



-Eagles are a run first team.



-Cooper DeJean was drafted in the 2nd round. Compare him to Iggy, and Cam Smith. Instead we hand out massive contracts to old CBs on the decline. The Eagles drafted two CBs that can play (with Fangio probably having influence on those picks). Oh, and did I mention Fangio, he was right about Cam Smith too.