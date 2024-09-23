This team has gone full meltdown

Where to start? First, the GM - there is literally nothing more to say about this loser than hasn’t already been said on here so I’ll just pass.



I’m talking about the one and only coach Mike McDaniel. Once lauded as a “genius” of sorts due to his quirky intelligence he now comes across as an indecisive, incoherent moron and the team has taken on his identity.



Indecision. How many times did you scream “throw it” at Skylar today? How about getting the play in on time now in year 3 FFS??? Would that be too much to ask. A lot of people blew off taking a delay of game in the 34-31 playoff loss to Buffalo on the final drive in a 4th and 1 situation as just a young coach learning. It made my blood boil then and it hasn’t gotten any better now. That just shouldn’t happen. Yet it happens every week w this guy. He had no experience as a play caller yet he just had to call the plays here. He has no feel, no patience and gets baited week in and out and takes that bait every time. He’s not smart. He’s a ****ing idiot and a stubborn one at that.



This offense has regressed to year 3 Joe Philbin and year 3 Adam Gase levels. And it’s not going to get better any time soon. Not w these horrific QBs playing behind a horrific OL. Tua can’t save this offense. It’s fully melted down. Terrón Armstead needs to go. He invents ways to get hurt. He’s never there for his team.



Our TE group is putrid. Durham Smythe has like 6 targets this year w 4 drops or something. That TD he dropped was an absolute dime by Boyle and emblematic of what this team has become. A bunch of losers. Guys that just cannot make a play. Can’t win enough 1:1 battles. Julian Hill WTF??? 3 holds on run plays in one game? Shula would have benched him after week 1 or 2. Jimmy Johnson probably would have cut him. Yet McCulture keeps sending him out there when he’s done nothing to warrant playing time - and all he does is reward coach by going full retard. That’s on coach as much as the player.



Has McDaniel ever sat a player for poor performance? Remember that horrible bastard RB we had who kept fumbling and dropping balls? He kept playing him until he traded him even though the guy kept hurting us.



This coach is another fraud. They all seem to get exposed in year 3 after their one little gimmick gets figured out and that’s all they’ve got. Then the team quits on them and plays with no heart. That’s where we are folks. Another lame duck coach who was entertaining for awhile but the schtick got old in year 3. It always does when you regress and we have regressed spectacularly.



That this team laid a complete egg having a mini bye is unacceptable. To wake up and learn a franchise legend had passed away and not a single dude out there seemed to draw any motivation from it. Pathetic.



This coach is soft. The warning signs have been there all along and have persisted.



One of the most unwatchable games in recent memory in what is shaping up to be an unwatchable season. Pathetic. Disgusting. But hey, at least everyone got paid!!!