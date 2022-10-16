This team has imploded

I don’t know if it’s the injuries, the horrible o-line (which has gotten all 3 QBs knocked out of games now), the kicker sucking, the penalties and lack of disciple (5 on one drive? They had gotten to the 2 and wound up punting from like the 45) or what but it’s all just too much to overcome.



Now it looks like we will be without Needham, Armstead not playing means Little (who can’t block anyone ever anymore) and Shell (barf). Guys are frustrated and trying too hard - which is what happens when you are frustrated - exactly why Waddle fumbled for instance.



The wheels are officially off the wagon and I don’t know that Tua is going to be able to turn it around because no QB is going to be able to be consistently good w these tackles in there.



Special teams has been bad 2 years in a row - may want to look at what’s going on coaching wise there.



I think it’s just a soup of many of the aforementioned things - mostly brought on by injuries. Having said that, that’s no excuse for the ridiculous number of penalties we are taking during this losing streak.



Finally, we can’t win w Teddy. I thought we could but w this line, we need a guy who can move and feel pressure - he cannot. I don’t see us making it the rest of the way without losing QBs again. Anyone notice that even on his complete passes he was getting drilled? We also do not have a good enough RB to run the football. Mostert is ok and better than what we had in Gaskin last year but he’s not good enough.



The team needs to regroup in a huge way. Props to Iggy for shaking off a terrible penalty and making too big PBUs.