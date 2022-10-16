 This team has imploded | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

This team has imploded

royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
20,435
Reaction score
20,680
Location
New Jersey
I don’t know if it’s the injuries, the horrible o-line (which has gotten all 3 QBs knocked out of games now), the kicker sucking, the penalties and lack of disciple (5 on one drive? They had gotten to the 2 and wound up punting from like the 45) or what but it’s all just too much to overcome.

Now it looks like we will be without Needham, Armstead not playing means Little (who can’t block anyone ever anymore) and Shell (barf). Guys are frustrated and trying too hard - which is what happens when you are frustrated - exactly why Waddle fumbled for instance.

The wheels are officially off the wagon and I don’t know that Tua is going to be able to turn it around because no QB is going to be able to be consistently good w these tackles in there.

Special teams has been bad 2 years in a row - may want to look at what’s going on coaching wise there.

I think it’s just a soup of many of the aforementioned things - mostly brought on by injuries. Having said that, that’s no excuse for the ridiculous number of penalties we are taking during this losing streak.

Finally, we can’t win w Teddy. I thought we could but w this line, we need a guy who can move and feel pressure - he cannot. I don’t see us making it the rest of the way without losing QBs again. Anyone notice that even on his complete passes he was getting drilled? We also do not have a good enough RB to run the football. Mostert is ok and better than what we had in Gaskin last year but he’s not good enough.

The team needs to regroup in a huge way. Props to Iggy for shaking off a terrible penalty and making too big PBUs.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
19,036
Reaction score
39,525
Location
Bahamas
So most expected a blowout win by the Vikings but cry now when we lose.

Odd "fans"
 
V

volk

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Feb 25, 2004
Messages
4,989
Reaction score
3,233
Team is injury decimated. OL has never been fixed. Still can't play complementary football. We have no depth. I don't think the team has imploded, but it just isn't that good.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
27,087
Reaction score
26,123
Location
Columbus, OH
I don’t care about the injuries. Players still looked clueless as hell on special teams.

Another ineligible player downfield penalty for like the 4th game this season.

Another missed kick from ol unreliable sanders.

-2 turnovers, 0 turnovers forced for the 4th time this season.

These things have been problems for even in the wins with a healthier team. We’ve been fooled yet again. This is not a contender. The misses in the drafts
From Grier is showing itself yet again.

Why does it take to game 6 to get Gesicki involved in the offense? The blocking narrative is overstated and overrated. One of the few health playmakers you have and you don’t use him. Inexcusable.

This absolutely needs to be the last year for Grier, the special teams coach, the medical staff and Boyer. We need a new defensive scheme.
 
Swiss

Swiss

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 4, 2022
Messages
912
Reaction score
1,448
Age
49
Location
Washington
superphin said:
Tua comes back next week that is the one saving grace.
Click to expand...
Armstead and Jackson better come back with him.

And Grier better come up with a plan better than Greg Little when Armstead injuries himself again.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom