This team is ALL IN!

And I don’t mean with trades, while those are a signal of an organizational thought, just watch this team and you see everyone is now pulling in the same direction.

My thoughts:

Guys who were traded for have immediate impact, means the culture is set and the coaches have a plan and the players buy in

Watch the two long TD runs. You have a $30 million WR throwing big time blocks and ushering them into the end zone.

You have unheralded guys immediately ready to take the ball when they are called ( Ingold and Sherfield)

This TEAM is special. If the pass rush can continue to develop and guys like Kohu and Bethel and Iggy can be solid on the back end this group could be an incredibly tough out.
 
This team just seems to be having fun, and really rooting for each other to succeed. They are having so much fun, I find myself smiling from ear to ear each Sunday watching these guys make plays and cheer each other on. This is a feeling I don't think I've ever had as a Fins fan....while I loved watching Marino and the Marks Bros tear it up, I never felt like this watching them. It feels like we are witnessing history this year, kinda like 1984 all over again....hopefully with a SB victory this time!
 
This team just seems to be having fun, and really rooting for each other to succeed. They are having so much fun, I find myself smiling from ear to ear each Sunday watching these guys make plays and cheer each other on. This is a feeling I don't think I've ever had as a Fins fan....while I loved watching Marino and the Marks Bros tear it up, I never felt like this watching them. It feels like we are witnessing history this year, kinda like 1984 all over again....hopefully with a SB victory this time!
Indeed. Tuas dancing after throwing daggers, Wilkins stomping around like a bull in a china shop, looks like they are having a blast out there.
 
This team just seems to be having fun, and really rooting for each other to succeed. They are having so much fun, I find myself smiling from ear to ear each Sunday watching these guys make plays and cheer each other on. This is a feeling I don't think I've ever had as a Fins fan....while I loved watching Marino and the Marks Bros tear it up, I never felt like this watching them. It feels like we are witnessing history this year, kinda like 1984 all over again....hopefully with a SB victory this time!
Same. I was grinning like a lunatic during the game yesterday. Wish my Dad were still around so he could see them play like that.
 
Same. I was grinning like a lunatic during the game yesterday. Wish my Dad were still around so he could them play like that.
My grandparents were big Dolphins fans and are the reason I am a Dolphins fan. I used to call them after every game to talk about the game. They both passed away a few years ago, so I get a twinge of sadness after the games because I still get the urge to call them to talk. We've all suffered through so many bad teams over the last 20 years, I also wish my grandparents could have seen this team.
 
What I would like to see from the defense generate more are turnovers.

Not sure if X has been playing this whole season with an injury that is limiting him, but if he can get back to his usual down the stretch I like the Dolphins chances.

So far, Miami only has 8 takeaways and turned it over 10 times for a -2 in 10 games.

Whereas the Bills defense has 17 takeaways in 9 games. Glad Josh Allen is into sharing the ball with the other team.

Miami will be tough to beat if they are + for turnovers.
 
I hadn't seen a lot of Bradley Chubb during his first 4 seasons in the NFL, just didn't care.

I knew the stats, wasn't too thrilled with giving up the first rounder for him initially. I can tell you without certain that right now I wouldn't even consider rescinding that deal and taking that pick back. Anyone who knows me, knows how much I value draft picks.

I absolutely love the talent Chubb brings. Couldn't have close to that kind of player in the late first round.

Chubb, Phillips and Wilkins belong in a 4-3 defense, hopefully our next DC agrees.
 
