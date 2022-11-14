This team is ALL IN!

And I don’t mean with trades, while those are a signal of an organizational thought, just watch this team and you see everyone is now pulling in the same direction.



My thoughts:



Guys who were traded for have immediate impact, means the culture is set and the coaches have a plan and the players buy in



Watch the two long TD runs. You have a $30 million WR throwing big time blocks and ushering them into the end zone.



You have unheralded guys immediately ready to take the ball when they are called ( Ingold and Sherfield)



This TEAM is special. If the pass rush can continue to develop and guys like Kohu and Bethel and Iggy can be solid on the back end this group could be an incredibly tough out.