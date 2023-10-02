This team is still a Superbowl contender - Yesterday's game not as bad as score made it seem

Yesterday sucked and I'm sure the media will overreact and say same old Dolphins but I truly believe that's not the case. I took a few things away from yesterday's game including the importance of Connor Williams/Terron Armstead and how important health is for this defense (we need Elliot/Phillips/Ramsey back) but more than anything I saw how 80-85% of a game can be completely even but 5-7 plays can swing a game so badly that one team loses by 28 points.



Without 2 of our 3 most important starting O-lineman for a large portion of the game, our offense put up 393 total yards with 251 passing and 142 rushing against the second ranked defense coming in. We consider this to be a down game for our offense which it definitely was but if we averaged these stats through the first 4 games, we would be tied for 2nd in total offense, 7th in passing offense and 6th in rushing offense. We had success against the Bills D and this game should have been a shootout with 2 juggernauts going head to toe. Unfortunately, there were about 5-7 swing plays that all went Buffalo's way and they are a huge reason the game ended the way it did. I'm not even going to include the Kohou unnecessary roughness call which i did think was ticky tacky but whatever.



Play #1 - First & 10 Buffalo at their own 37 - Allen throws incomplete to Diggs which would have put them in one of their only 2nd & long positions all game but Kohou gets flagged for a terrible PI call. This was a 43 yard penalty which led to a Bills TD. Don't get me wrong, this game was not on the refs but I do believe this is the first swing play that started the downfall.

Play #2 - 2nd & 6 Buffalo at their own 45 - Kohou, who is usually one of our best tacklers in the secondary, can't bring Diggs down and he ends up running in for a long TD. Kohou makes this tackle 9/10 times, but for some reason he just couldn't make it here. I also thought Diggs had a bit of a push-off here and I was shocked the flag was actually on Kohou.

Play #3 - 3rd & 1 Miami at their own 34 - First of all, I could have sworn Mostert got the first down on that first down play but whatever. Mostert's fumble in our own territory made this a 3 possession game. Keep in mind, Mostert averages 1 fumble a year but yet had 2 in this game. I would be shocked if he fumbles again this year. Just a bad game to have it happen.

Play #4 - 2nd & 10 Miami at their own 25 - Tua uncharacteristically overshoots Chosen down the middle and it's an easy pick for Buffalo to start in plus territory again. Bills score to make it a 3 TD game but we've seen Miami come back from this before. The offense is more than capable.

Play #5 - 3rd & 6 Miami at their own 48 - Braxton Berrios CLEARLY gets a 1st down but for some reason the challenge does not work and then Tua ends up getting sacked on 4th down giving the Bills the ball in Miami territory once again. They scored another TD and at this point the game's obviously spiraled out of hand.

Play #6 - 1st & Goal Miami at the Buf 8 - Obviously the game is out of hand here so not so much a swing play but imo this play just paints such a picture of what this game was. We think we have a TD to put up a respectable 26-28 points on the Bills D but our backup C decided to wander 10 yards upfield for no apparent reason.



This doesn't even include the 3rd Miami drive that was killed by an illegal formation penalty and a false start by an undrafted rookie TE. It also doesn't include the multiple plays where Eichenberg was beat badly and either the rush went nowhere or Tua was sacked as a result. Imo, swing plays tend to even out as the game goes along but it just seemed like all of the swing plays went Buffalo's way yesterday and it just made this game look so much worse than it was. Also for those that will say we need better depth, I understand that but take a look at the Cowboys last week. They lost to the Cardinals when three o-lineman were out. They got those guys back and absolutely demolished the Patriots. Health on the o-line is imperative for every team. It completely changes the game.



I still 100% believe in this team and think they are more than capable of making a superbowl run. They were served a nice plate of humble pie yesterday in a game that imo was not as bad as the score made it seem. I believe this team will learn and grow from this and I truly believe they will come out Week 18 and make a statement in Miami. The division is still ours for the taking with the Bills losing to the Jets to start the season and I don't see any reason why it can't be us still. This is a terrible loss to a good team but this is the NFL, this shit happens. The Eagles were 8-0 last year before losing 32-21 to the 5-5 Washington Commanders in Philly. They still made the superbowl. The Chiefs lost 20-17 last year to an absolutely terrible Colts team and then won the superbowl. The Bengals got bombed 32-13 in Cleveland last year and then made the AFC championship. The year before that they lost 41-16 to the Browns IN CINCY and then made the superbowl before losing a close one to the Rams. These are the same Rams that lost 37-20 at home to Arizona and got bombed 31-10 at San Francisco. They won the superbowl.



I WILL RIDE OR DIE WITH THE FINS AND I HOPE YOU ALL FEEL THE SAME WAY BABY. YESTERDAY WAS ROUGH BUT I STILL BELIEVE.



WHO THE HELL IS WITH ME!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!