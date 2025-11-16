This Team's Biggest Problem Is?

Two choices:

-Not talented enough

-Unserious



This was a bad and injured Commanders team that we could barely beat. We didn't look much different than they did, with a backup QB.



Although it is tempting to pick both, you get one choice.



To define terms, by unserious I mean they just don't get it. Showed up not ready to go, again. They beat Buffalo (who no-showed), to get to all of 3-7, and they were already back to smelling their own farts and thinking they are off to the races and as good as anyone in the NFL. They just don't seem to understand what it takes to win in the NFL. The culture here is just missing something.



I am tempted to say the biggest problem is we are unserious. The head coach still thinks he is playing Madden football. Some of the dumbest game management decisions I have ever seen. A third grader could do better I am not kidding.



But I still have to vote the biggest problem is we are not talented enough. Given the opposition, if we were better, including at several of the key positions, against a banged up Commanders team we should have been easily able to overcome the fact that this thing is run like a clown show. But boy, it is a tough call between the two issues.



Yet Ross seemingly wants to roll back with the same crew plus Champ. Beyond me. Roster needs a reset and we need a cultural enema and a much harder nosed approach.



PS I think the NFL found a way to turn the entire country of Spain away from the sport of American Football for all of eternity. What a fugly game.