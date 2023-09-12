 This unusual trend continues... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

This unusual trend continues...

NBP81

NBP81

Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
Once again this week, Tua is top 5 in both intended air yards per attempt(2nd) AND time to throw(5th). Tua was the only QB to do so this week as well as last year. This is what Orvlosky is talking about when he says no other QB sees the field as fast as Tua right now... Its one thing to do this, coming out of it with a 105 rating last year and 110 rating this week is simply insane.
 
When you say time to throw, are you talking about how quickly he released the ball? Like he was the 5th quickest?

When he's on, Tua just puts up amazing numbers and metrics it's unreal.
 
I guess we can have nice things. - LOL
 
Yes... from snap to release. In other words Tua gets rid of the ball 5th quickest while ALSO throwing the ball further than all but one QB on average.
 
OK, when you originally said top 5 in time to throw I read it as having the most time, not how fast he released it.
 
Not dismissing how freaking good Tua has played since the new staff arrived, but I want to give props to coach too.

The play design, how he has our ridiculously fast receivers reading and running, how he is manipulating defenders with the combos, shifts, motions, etc. is top shelf offensive scheming.

He is perfect for Tua, and Tua is perfect for him. Not sure him many QBs in the league could execute this "O" at the level we are seeing. What? 3 maybe? Tops?

A marriage made by the football gods.....

Just an add on, THill may be playing the best ball of his career.....
 
That's why it looks so amazing, it's quick and it is potent. Even on roll outs or when he escaped the pocket, there is no wasted time, two three steps and the ball is out.
 
You are 100% correct. They truly are the perfect match.

Also, agree on Hill.

Funny thing is Waddle had a solid day too and nobody even knows he existed yesterday haha
 
Greatest show on turf level shit here..... Maybe better......
 
Well, ppl that understand the game are aware.

The fact that they can both flat out run by 9 of 10 corners they face forces 2 high safety cover + they have to play deeper than is ideal opens up everything.

As soon as they creep up just a few steps they are apt to leave the corner hanging in a 1v1 they have no shot at covering against a well thrown ball

It a beautiful thing to behold....
 
What I thought was crazy was several times Bosa wasn’t even blocked and he was able to get rid of the ball successfully several times. His foot work in the pocket, dissection of the Defense, and throwing the ball is quick, real fast processing.
 
May it long continue!

Perhaps surprisingly, he is far more accurate when he throws faster than when he has to take more time.

He also had much more air travel distance than his counterpart by a large factor and indeed, most of the NFL.
 
