This unusual trend continues...

NBP81
Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 22, 2008
- Messages
- 16,099
- Reaction score
- 37,570
- Location
- Montreal
Once again this week, Tua is top 5 in both intended air yards per attempt(2nd) AND time to throw(5th). Tua was the only QB to do so this week as well as last year. This is what Orvlosky is talking about when he says no other QB sees the field as fast as Tua right now... Its one thing to do this, coming out of it with a 105 rating last year and 110 rating this week is simply insane.
Last edited: